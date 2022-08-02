“Could become an instant hit with Burnley’s supporters” – Clarets eye Newcastle deal: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Burnley have joined the race for Newcastle United teenager Elliot Anderson, according to journalist Alan Nixon via Patreon.

The Clarets are the latest side to be linked with Anderson, who caught the eye on loan at Bristol Rovers last season and has impressed Eddie Howe in pre-season.

So would it be a good signing for the Championship club? And do they need him?

We quizzed our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Josh Cole

Whilst Burnley have managed to bolster their squad already this summer by securing the services of some fresh faces, it could be argued that they do still need to strengthen in the attacking area of the pitch in order to have the boost chances of challenging for promotion.

Although Anderson may take some time to adapt to life in the Championship due to the fact that he has not played at this level before, he could turn out to be a good addition to Burnley’s squad.

A stand-out performer during his loan spell at Bristol Rovers, Anderson provided 13 direct goal contributions in League Two as he helped Joey Barton’s side secure promotion.

By replicating these performances in the second-tier, the 19-year-old could become an instant hit with Burnley’s supporters.

Charlie Gregory

Burnley signing Elliot Anderson might not be a bad move, although the player would be unlikely to get into the first-team fold.

With the player looking solid for Bristol Rovers, it is no surprise to see EFL clubs wanting to sort out a new transfer move for him. The Clarets being one of those sides is more so, especially when Vincent Kompany has already signed a lot of players and the squad is a good standard even without Anderson.

However, if Burnley want to add him then it wouldn’t be a bad signing. The player has proven he can be very good, even at his age, and his potential is superb. If he gets onto the field more, then the forward could be a real solid addition to any EFL team.

As for the Clarets though, he wouldn’t get into the first-team much and the player might be best served signing for someone else this transfer window.

Ned Holmes

What a signing this could be for Burnley.

It seems as though Newcastle may well keep Anderson around the first team this season but after the Clarets’ performance against Huddersfield Town, Eddie Howe will likely feel Turf Moor is a good alternative if he is to go out on loan given the style of play that Vincent Kompany has implemented.

With Dwight McNeil gone and Maxwel Cornet linked with the exit door, adding some more attacking depth certainly wouldn’t hurt.

Anderson was far too good for League Two last term and it speaks volumes about his quality that he has been catching the eye in a Premier League squad during pre-season.

It’s been an impressive window already for Burnley but this really would be the cherry on top.