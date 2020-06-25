‘Could be worth a punt’ – Leeds United linked with 26-year-old Celtic target: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United are reportedly eyeing a move for AEK Athens goalkeeper Vasilios Barkas in the upcoming transfer window.

The Whites face decisions over the futures of both Kiko Casilla, who is currently banned due to a racism charge, and 20-year-old Lorient loanee Illan Meslier, who they have the option to buy.

Leeds will be hoping that any decisions they make in the summer window are in preparation for a season in the Premier League.

It appears they may look to sign a new shot-stopper as, according to Greek newspaper Sportday (via Sdna), they’re interested in a move for Barkas.

The 26-year-old has also drawn the attention of Celtic, who were linked with him earlier this month.

But would he be a good signing for the Whites? And is he ready for the Premier League?

We asked our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Alfie Burns

Leeds are going to be in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer, it is becoming quite clear that a reshuffle in that department will be needed and the direction the club go will be interesting.

Barkas has a good pedigree and you can see the appeal of an international goalkeeper coming into the club.

However, it is my belief that Marcelo Bielsa sees Illan Meslier as Leeds’ future number one and should he impress in the run-in, it’ll be him carrying the gloves into the new season.

Of course, Leeds have to make his deal a permanent one, which you expect them to, and that should lead to him becoming the No.1 goalkeeper for the long-haul.

An alternative will be needed, but I doubt highly that Barkas would be happy turning up as understudy to someone like Meslier.

Simply, I can’t see this deal happening at this stage.

George Harbey

This looks to potentially be a good signing for Leeds.

As talented as I think Illan Meslier is at such a young age, it would be risky to go into the Premier League with the Frenchman as their first-choice goalkeeper, and with Kiko Casilla’s future at Elland Road looking uncertain, they need to bolster their options between the sticks.

Barkas is at a good age and he’s played plenty of games over the past couple of seasons, including in the UEFA Champions League, which would have given him some really invaluable experience after playing against some of the best players in the world.

If they can negotiate a good fee for him, then the battle between Barkas and Meslier for the number one shirt could be fascinating next season.

Jacob Potter

He could be worth a punt for Leeds.

Barkas has been in good form for AEK Athens this season, and he’ll be looking to have his long-term future resolved at the earliest of opportunities.

You don’t attract interest from the likes of Leeds and Celtic just by chance, so he must have something about him.

There will be questions raised as to whether he’s capable of making the step up to the Premier League with Leeds though, as the Yorkshire-based side look as though they’re set to make a long-awaited return to the top-flight this term.

I personally think he’s not quite Premier League quality just yet, but only time will tell if Leeds do sign him.