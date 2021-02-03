‘Could be worth a punt’ – Huddersfield Town in talks over out-of-window transfer: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Huddersfield Town have entered talks with free agent, Oumar Niasse, as Carlos Corberan looks to address his striking issues, report The Sun.

Niasse is formerly of Everton, whilst he’s also had spell with Hull and Cardiff City.

Right now he’s a free agent and is reportedly in talks with Town, who have managed to pile pressure on Fraizer Campbell and left him carrying the squad’s goalscoring burden.

So, onto Niasse, would he be a good signing?

Our writers discuss…

Toby Wilding

I think this would be a smart move for Huddersfield to make.

You only have to look at the outcry there was amongst their fans when a deal for a striker failed to materialise during the window, to see that this could ease some of the pressure on those behind the scenes at the club.

More importantly though, bringing in a free agent striker quickly could be a really important piece of business for the Terriers on the pitch, given the struggles they are enduring on the pitch in front of goal, which are threatening to drag them into a relegation battle.

Given he has previously shown on occasion that he is capable of getting goals in the Premier League, you wonder whether Niasse might be able to make a more significant impact in the Championship, meaning this could be one worth looking into for the Terriers, given there may not be a great deal of other options out there.

Jacob Potter

This could be worth a punt for the Terriers.

I still think they need to look at signing a free-agent in the near future to add much-needed depth to their attacking options for the remainder of this year’s campaign.

With Josh Koroma currently out of action through injury, it makes sense for Carlos Corberan to look at signing another striker to challenge Fraizer Campbell for his starting spot in the team.

Niasse could be the ideal player to do just that, with the forward previously playing for both Everton and Hull City whilst in English football.

The Terriers could do far worse than signing a player of his quality, and I think it’s a move that would work for all parties involved.

George Harbey

I do think Huddersfield need to address their attacking options, as they lost a lot of goal threat when Josh Koroma picked up an injury last month. Fraizer Campbell is a good player, but I think support is needed.

Town obviously failed to really address those areas in January. There whispers of late moves for Josip Drmic and Matt Smith, so from that perspective, a move for a free agent like Niasse would make sense.

I can’t help but feel that there is a reason why no-one has touched Niasse and took a gamble on him before now. He was a prolific goalscorer in Russia before a nightmare spell at Everton and he has since lost his mojo.

For me, he never found the net consistently enough in the Premier League. He might be able to cut it in the Championship, but he hasn’t played a regular run of games in a while and it may take time for him to get up to full fitness and sharpness.

They shouldn’t bring him in for the sake of it.