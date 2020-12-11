‘Could be worth a punt’ – Barnsley plot January centre-back signing: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Barnsley are reportedly lining up a January move for centre-back, Liam Kitching.

According to Football Insider, the Forest Green Rovers centre-back is on the Barnsley radar, with his spell in League Two going really well after Leeds United moved him on.

He’s made 53 appearances in his spell with Rovers and has played a big role in getting them into automatic promotion contention this season.

So, would he be a good signing in January?

Our writers discuss…

Jacob Potter

He could be worth a punt.

I wasn’t surprised to see Kitching leave Leeds United when he did, as he wasn’t getting anywhere near their first-team.

It’s good to see him doing well with Forest Green Rovers though, and it appears as though his strong run of performances haven’t gone unnoticed this term.

The defender has impressed me in League Two, and would be more than deserving of a move to a high division in the January transfer window.

Barnsley could certainly benefit from adding depth to their defensive options in the New Year as well, so it’s a deal that makes sense for all parties involved.

He ticks all the boxes for me, and could prove to be a shrewd signing for the Tykes.

George Dagless

I think it’s worth a look.

Barnsley have shown they are more than willing to let younger players take the lead at their club and this obviously fits in with that approach.

Kitching has done well at Forest Green and could now be ready for Championship level football.

He’s from Yorkshire, of course, so a move back may well appeal to him as well as the step up in the game from Forest Green.

Barnsley have all the tools to really help him improve his game further and if he joined I would expect him to do well at Oakwell.

The big festive Barnsley quiz: Can you get 20/20?

1 of 20 What is Barnsley's nickname? The Tykes The Pikes The Bikes The Kites

Phil Spencer

This could be a very shrewd move for Barnsley.

Liam Kitching is a player of real potential after coming through the ranks with Leeds United.

Coming from Yorkshire, a move to join the Tykes makes perfect sense from a logistical point of view.

The 21-year-old has been excellent in League Two and looks like a player who is deserving of an opportunity at a higher level.

Given Barnsley’s philosophy of nurturing untapped potential this seems like a move that stacks up on every level, and one that would likely be a success if it was to come off.