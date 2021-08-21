‘Could be worse’ – Many Preston North End fans react as line-up for Peterborough clash announced

Preston North End go into today’s fixture at Deepdale against Peterborough United rock-bottom of the Championship table – and Frankie McAvoy’s job could be on the line if results don’t pick up soon.

The Lilywhites have lost all three league fixtures so far, the latest coming in a 1-0 away defeat to Huddersfield Town in which the Terriers had zero shots on target.

Sepp van den Berg’s own goal meant that PNE remained in 24th position and they host a Posh side who have already picked up a win on their return to the Championship against Derby County last Saturday.

McAvoy has been rigid in his tactics so far this season, opting for a 3-5-2 formation and against Huddersfield it was midfielder Brad Potts who partnered Ched Evans at the top end of the pitch.

Quiz: Have Preston North End won or lost more against each of these 25 English teams?

1 of 25 Arsenal? Won more Lost more

It’s all change for North End though today with Evans, Alan Browne and Liam Lindsay missing out through having to self isolate, so there’s returns to the team for Patrick Bauer, Sean Maguire and Ryan Ledson, as well as Scott Sinclair who will partner Magurie up front.

PNE fans have been reacting to the line-up – check out what they have been saying below.

No change of formation, clearly not working, but in true #pnefc style let's NOT fix something that IS broken. — Lee Turnbull (@LeeTurn89905353) August 21, 2021

This squad of players no longer excite me 👎 that’s a league 1 team if ever I saw it! — Matthew Hatcher (@matt_hatcher1) August 21, 2021

Harrop must be off somewhere on loan. Surely. — Richard Lambert (@RichPLambert) August 21, 2021

Seaniiiiii — Matt (@wilding89) August 21, 2021

Shame it’s still 5 at the back but it could be worse — Kyle Fleming (@kylefleminggg) August 21, 2021

How the hell is Riis still benched and Huntingoals still not in the 18!?!? — Jon (@jaingham123) August 21, 2021

Lindsay may as well have isolated the last few games 🙄 https://t.co/xTVssrahO8 — Mellisa (@Mellisa199321) August 21, 2021