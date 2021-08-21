Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Preston North End

‘Could be worse’ – Many Preston North End fans react as line-up for Peterborough clash announced

Published

2 mins ago

on

Preston North End go into today’s fixture at Deepdale against Peterborough United rock-bottom of the Championship table – and Frankie McAvoy’s job could be on the line if results don’t pick up soon.

The Lilywhites have lost all three league fixtures so far, the latest coming in a 1-0 away defeat to Huddersfield Town in which the Terriers had zero shots on target.

Sepp van den Berg’s own goal meant that PNE remained in 24th position and they host a Posh side who have already picked up a win on their return to the Championship against Derby County last Saturday.

McAvoy has been rigid in his tactics so far this season, opting for a 3-5-2 formation and against Huddersfield it was midfielder Brad Potts who partnered Ched Evans at the top end of the pitch.

Quiz: Have Preston North End won or lost more against each of these 25 English teams?

1 of 25

Arsenal?

It’s all change for North End though today with Evans, Alan Browne and Liam Lindsay missing out through having to self isolate, so there’s returns to the team for Patrick Bauer, Sean Maguire and Ryan Ledson, as well as Scott Sinclair who will partner Magurie up front.

PNE fans have been reacting to the line-up – check out what they have been saying below.


Related Topics:

25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Could be worse’ – Many Preston North End fans react as line-up for Peterborough clash announced

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: