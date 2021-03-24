‘Could be what they need’ – Nottingham Forest eyeing up 16-goal striker: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest are among a host of sides interested in signing Blackpool forward Jerry Yates, according to Football Insider.

Yates – who scored 13 goals in League Two on loan at Swindon Town last season – has been on fire since joining Blackpool on a permanent deal from Rotherham United in the summer.

The 24-year-old has scored 16 goals in 40 games across all competitions this season. 14 of those strikes have come in League One, including a brace against promotion rivals Peterborough United last night.

According to Football Insider, Yates is catching the eye. Forest, Blackburn and Bristol City are said to be keeping tabs on the forward, who is valued at a price of around £2million.

Here, we discuss Forest’s reported interest in the League One hotshot…

Ben Wignall

Yates would be a bit of a punt for Forest but looking at their current striking options, he could be what they need.

Chris Hughton has three strikers to choose from and they’re all over the age of 30, and none of them have been prolific recently.

In fact it’s been nearly two months since any Forest front-man scored a goal for them, so there are clearly issues that need to be addressed in the summer, and with Yates proving himself to be prolific in League One with 14 goals, it may be a good move for Forest.

£2 million though isn’t cheap but goalscorers from the level below aren’t going to come as a bargain anymore, especially when you see how Ivan Toney has made the step up to the Championship.

Yates would be a decent bit of business for Forest, but something tells me they may be looking elsewhere for a little bit more Championship or even Premier League experience.

Phil Spencer

This could be an excellent move for Nottingham Forest.

Jerry Yates has taken a few years to find his feet but what he’s showing with Blackpool this season is that he’s really kicking on.

The League One side will be pushing for promotion this term, but if they don’t go up then there’s bound to be significant interest from the Championship.

If Forest can secure a move for the player it could be a big boost for the club, as Yates is a man whose career is only going in one direction.

Jordan Rushworth

Forest are going to face an important summer transfer window and they will need to enhance their attacking options with them having struggled for goals so far this campaign. While the future of Glenn Murray is up in the air as well with him heading back to Brighton following the end of his loan spell at the City Ground.

Yates is the sort of player that would arrive full of confidence having been in good form for Blackpool this season in League One. However, that was a similar situation with Lyle Taylor last summer when he arrived from Charlton Athletic, but that is a move that as of yet has not really worked out and he has struggled to replicate his form for the Reds.

The Blackpool forward is at the sort of age where he can be further developed before heading into his prime years, that will mean that Hughton will perhaps be able to work with him on the training ground and he can learn from the likes of Lewis Grabban. The 24-year-old also has a major point to prove having been allowed to leave Rotherham United.

However, he has never really been able to perform in the Championship to a high level during the brief chances he has had to play in the second tier. It would therefore be a risk to expect him to come into the City Ground and make an immediate impression and start firing in goals straight away.