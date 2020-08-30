‘Could be very, very exciting’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to player’s recent inclusions

After falling out of favour under Sabri Lamouchi last season, Nottingham Forest midfielder Joao Carvalho will have hoped to make an impact in pre-season ahead of next season.

The 2020/21 Championship campaign is now on the horizon, with Forest set to take on Queens Park Rangers in West London on the 12th of September, only two months after their heartbreaking end to 2019/20.

Carvalho will be hoping for a better season this time around, perhaps on a personal level as much as a team level.

Quiz: What club did Nottingham Forest sign each of these 14 players on loan from?

1 of 14 Kris Boyd signed on loan from which club? Kilmarnock Rangers Middlesbrough Sunderland

The club’s record-signing fell out of favour under Sabri Lamouchi last season, after missing the whole of pre-season due to injury.

The injury setback led to the attacking midfielder starting only nine times in the Championship, with Tiago Silva establishing himself as the Reds’ first-choice advanced midfielder.

The arrival of Luke Freeman immediately adds more competition to Forest’s midfield ranks, but with Silva being heavily linked with Olympiacos, this could open a door for Carvalho.

The 23-year-old’s pre-season this time around has been chalk and cheese compared to last season. He has featured in every single game thus far, and has seemingly got a lot of minutes under his belt.

After some impressive displays, many Forest fans have been left excited about what lies in store for Carvalho next season, after being given a lot of time to prove himself under Lamouchi this pre-season.

Here’s what they had to say…

Seeing pics of Carvalho playing in ‘practice’ game for Forest has made me so happy 😍 Surely a good sign #nffc — Lucy (@lucy_kenyon) August 29, 2020

It's great in the it gives him another chance to show Sabri that he is worth keeping and that he wants to give his all for #nffc. Up to him to prove the manager wrong. — red tinted glasses 🌳 (@Tr1ckyTree) August 29, 2020

It is. The guy has the talent, I don't think anyone has ever argued that, now he has to bring it consistently, with the right work rate, to make himself indispensable for #NFFC, although you have to suspect these matches are his last chance to prove it, or move it. — Nottz TV (@NottzTV) August 29, 2020

Last pre season was a big lump out of him at alfreton,never got going after that,may need as much cotton wool as Tyson but this time round he can see em coming👀10 — Jason Bourne (@redeyedtree) August 29, 2020

Maybe with freeman coming in and carvalho playing against this is why they are letting silva go but do rather like silva xc — Locky (@lockyreddog) August 29, 2020

Nothing better! JC 🔥 — DanielKnight (@DanielKnight94) August 29, 2020

Don’t read into it too much, pre season teams play kids, trialists & players they want rid of! — ᎶᎪᏃ △⃒⃘ (@NffcgazTaylor) August 29, 2020

Fingers crossed 🤞🏻 — Lee (@TrickyLMC) August 29, 2020

If we build our team around carvalho this season could be very very exciting #nffc — Mark Allen (@markallen2003) August 30, 2020

Carvalho getting plenty of game time is a huge huge plus. With a hard pre season under his belt, will be like a new signing if he continues 👏🏼👏🏼 #nffc — Brummie Tricky 🌳 (@BrummieTricky) August 29, 2020

Nice to see Carvalho getting game time in pre-season, needed after not having 1 last season. Team has been improved offensively & confident that if he is given a good run in the side, he will contribute hugely to the cause with some goals & linking up with Grabban/Taylor #NFFC — ReissNFFC (@ReissNFFC) August 29, 2020

Clear shift in tactics, I think. — John CB (@JohnBirdflu) August 29, 2020