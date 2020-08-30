Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Could be very, very exciting’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to player’s recent inclusions

9 mins ago

After falling out of favour under Sabri Lamouchi last season, Nottingham Forest midfielder Joao Carvalho will have hoped to make an impact in pre-season ahead of next season.

The 2020/21 Championship campaign is now on the horizon, with Forest set to take on Queens Park Rangers in West London on the 12th of September, only two months after their heartbreaking end to 2019/20.

Carvalho will be hoping for a better season this time around, perhaps on a personal level as much as a team level.

The club’s record-signing fell out of favour under Sabri Lamouchi last season, after missing the whole of pre-season due to injury.

The injury setback led to the attacking midfielder starting only nine times in the Championship, with Tiago Silva establishing himself as the Reds’ first-choice advanced midfielder.

The arrival of Luke Freeman immediately adds more competition to Forest’s midfield ranks, but with Silva being heavily linked with Olympiacos, this could open a door for Carvalho.

The 23-year-old’s pre-season this time around has been chalk and cheese compared to last season. He has featured in every single game thus far, and has seemingly got a lot of minutes under his belt.

After some impressive displays, many Forest fans have been left excited about what lies in store for Carvalho next season, after being given a lot of time to prove himself under Lamouchi this pre-season.

Here’s what they had to say…


