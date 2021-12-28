Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Middlesbrough

‘Could be very good’, ‘Quality’ – These Middlesbrough fans react as club line up move for Premier League attacker

Published

4 mins ago

on

Middlesbrough are expected to be active in the transfer market next month as Chris Wilder looks to strengthen his squad for the run-in.

Bringing in new attacking options appears to be the priority, with reports suggesting that Brighton’s Aaron Connolly is poised to link up with Boro from January on loan for the rest of the season.

The Ireland international was considered an exciting talent by the Seagulls a few years ago but he has struggled to kick on, featuring in just four league games this season.

Therefore, a loan move may appear to suit all parties and the 21-year-old will surely welcome the chance to show what he can do on a regular basis.

The prospect of Connolly signing went down well with most fans, who recognise that he could play a key role in the next few months.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…


