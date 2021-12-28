‘Could be very good’, ‘Quality’ – These Middlesbrough fans react as club line up move for Premier League attacker

Middlesbrough are expected to be active in the transfer market next month as Chris Wilder looks to strengthen his squad for the run-in.

Bringing in new attacking options appears to be the priority, with reports suggesting that Brighton’s Aaron Connolly is poised to link up with Boro from January on loan for the rest of the season.

The Ireland international was considered an exciting talent by the Seagulls a few years ago but he has struggled to kick on, featuring in just four league games this season.

Therefore, a loan move may appear to suit all parties and the 21-year-old will surely welcome the chance to show what he can do on a regular basis.

The prospect of Connolly signing went down well with most fans, who recognise that he could play a key role in the next few months.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…

get him playing at his best and could be very good https://t.co/Oq3D5TCP8k — Harry Pattison (@HarryPattison77) December 28, 2021

Quality signing if this is pulled off. — Daniel (@dlcrow_) December 28, 2021

If this is instead of balogun ima cry — Kitney (@Kitney03) December 28, 2021

Think hes had some off field problems but definitely got the quality. Trust the club to get the best out of him — Dylan Savvery (@DylanSavvery) December 28, 2021

Nowt special but whoever wilder brings in i trust him but i hope it dosent mess up our momentum — Scott Bain (@Scottyboro7) December 27, 2021

Connolly, really?! He’s not scored many goals and seems like a bit of a liability off the pitch but perhaps Wilder can reign him in — Steside (@Steside1) December 27, 2021

Prefer really not to speak — Corey (@CoreyMFC) December 27, 2021