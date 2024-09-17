This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Victor Torp has become a key starter in the middle of Coventry City’s midfield in the early part of this season.

It’s largely due to Ben Sheaf’s absence, who missed the beginning of the season due to an ankle injury.

It represents one of the most consistent run of starts the Danish midfielder has had since joining the club from Sarpsborg in January.

Our Coventry Fan Pundit, Neil Littlewood, has provided us with his thoughts on Torp’s start to the season.

Torp and Sheaf may work together, says Fan Pundit

Rather than dropping out of the team entirely when Sheaf returns, the Coventry fan believes the pair could work well in the same team.

Speaking to Football League World, Neil said: “I’ve always been a fan of Torp since he came in, his range of passing's lovely. He’s got a strike on him, which he’s shown with that debut goal against Sheff Wednesday.

“Great, great set-piece delivery. Him and Rudoni seem to be alternating, one right-footed, one left-footed.

“The game against Watford on Saturday, Torp ran the show first half, thought he was brilliant.

“Needs to bulk up a little bit, he’s a bit weak, he gets pushed off the ball a little bit. The defensive side of the game he needs to work on.

“He’s alongside Eccles at the minute, I like Eccles but when you’re comparing him to Ben Sheaf, there’s levels to this.

“I think Sheaf and Torp could be a very, very, very formidable centre midfield partnership, it’s just getting them fit.

“He come in in January and, I don’t know, I can think of three games Sheaf and Torp have played together, since January. So that’s something that is frustrating, because I think as Cov fans, if we’re putting our first-choice XI down, we’re looking at Torp and Sheaf as our starting midfield. I’d be intrigued to see them together.

“And I think when they play together it will highlight Torp’s abilities, and it will play to his strengths because Sheaf will do that hard work for him; release the ball.

“Sheaf’s good enough as well that he’ll draw players on to him, which will give Torp a bit more space to work his magic too.

“Potentially, yeah, I think he’s a player that could potentially go back out to the continent for a profit.

“I don’t think he’s going to be another Hamer going for £15million, but he’s a steady signing.

“And I don’t think we’ve scratched the surface with him yet. I think that’s one thing.

“Said it then about playing alongside Sheaf, I think once he plays alongside Sheaf regularly, to see what he's actually about, that will be the true reflection of what he’s like as a player, because at the minute he’s doing a job that I don’t think he’s really suited to.

“So, yeah, I know for a lot of people the jury’s still out on a little bit on Torp, and I get that, he’s had a couple of stinkers this season.

“But like I say, against Watford on Saturday, he was up there for Man of the Match for me.

“I think it was given to either Jay Dasilva or Rudoni in the end, which shows you how well Rudoni’s done, but Torp had a blinding game.

“He was getting a bit more physical. The Championship, the midfielders are either skilful or physical, and I think he needs to get that physical to his game.

“I’m not sure what the league was like where he came from, if had to be quite physical out there, but, like I say, his set-piece delivery is wonderful, and he can spray a pass.

“I think the FA Cup semi-final really highlighted that. There’s one point that sticks out in my head where I remember, he’s dropped the shoulder, on Christian Eriksen I think it was, sent him, and he’s looked up and pinged a 60-yarder, and it was just delightful, and it got us on the attack.

“And he can get us up the pitch really well doing that, it’s just unlocking that a bit more, and I think the likes of Sheaf can help him do that.”

Decision will be there to make shortly for Mark Robins

Whether Neil will get to see a run of games with Sheaf and Torp in the same midfield unit could soon be decided.

Sheaf has been present this season, coming on for 17 minutes in the club’s Carabao Cup second-round tie against Oxford United, suggesting he could be close to a return to action, but is yet to feature in a Championship matchday squad.

Torp in the Championship this season, as per WhoScored Starts (Sub) 5 Tackles per 90 1 Interceptions per 90 2 Key passes per 90 1.4 Average passes per game 36.4 Pass success rate 75.8%

Torp, Eccles and Rudoni just ahead of them has been the go to so far, so it remains to be seen which of the former two drop out when Sheaf is fully fit, as he is sure to walk straight back into the starting XI.

As Neil observes, it may be time to get Torp and Sheaf a run of games together to see if they can strike up a consistent partnership, playing to each of their strengths as Neil envisages.