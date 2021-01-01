Do Not Sell My Personal Information
'Could be very exciting' – Plenty of Watford fans react to recent player announcement

Published

6 mins ago

on

Watford have announced that they have completed the signing of Philip Zinckernagel on a five-and-a-half-year contract. 

The winger caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for Norwegian side Bodø/Glimt last season, as they won the league title.

Zinckernagel scored 19 goals and was on hand to provide 24 assists for Bodø/Glimt, and his impressive performances evidently didn’t go unnoticed.

Watford are currently sat fifth in the Championship table, and will be eager to win promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Zinckernagel will wear the number seven shirt for Watford, and is eligible to feature in their upcoming FA Cup match against Manchester United, and supporters will be hoping to see him hit the ground running.

Plenty of the Vicarage Road faithful took to social media to issue their thoughts on Zinckernagel’s arrival at the club.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


