‘Could be very effective’ – Birmingham City weighing up move for QPR player: The verdict

Birmingham City have made enquiries for Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Seny Dieng, according to ‘We Are Birmingham’ on Twitter.

The 25-year-old spent the 2019/20 season on loan with Doncaster Rovers, making 27 appearances in League One and keeping nine clean sheets.

Dieng is yet to make a senior appearance for QPR since joining the club from Duisburg in 2016, and with only year left on his deal in West London, Blues have reportedly made enquiries.

Lee Camp has recently extended his contract until the end of the season, but it remains to be seen whether he extends his deal beyond this campaign, with David Stockdale also recently leaving the club.

Do Blues need to bolster their options in the goalkeeping department, then? Here, the FLW team discuss the potential arrival of Dieng at St. Andrew’s…

Jacob Potter

This could be a smart bit of business by the Blues if they can get a deal over the line to land his signature.

Dieng has really impressed me this season with Doncaster Rovers, and I could definitely see him challenging Joe Lumley for his starting spot ahead of next year’s league campaign with QPR.

But Birmingham are likely to be in the market to sign a new goalkeeper in the summer, and signing a shot-stopper of Dieng’s quality certainly would be a good move.

He’s got a point to prove in the Championship, and I definitely feel as though he would be an excellent addition to the Birmingham team ahead of next season.

Sam Rourke

There is no denying that Birmingham need a new goalkeeper this summer, it should be one of their main priorities.

Lee Camp’s reaching the end of his career with his contract coming to an end, whilst the Blues cannot solely rely on the likes of youngster Connal Trueman next season.

Dieng has been a consistent figure in between the sticks for Darren Moore’s Doncaster Rovers this season, and has been impressive.

At 25, Dieng would offer the Blues a goalkeeper who has plenty of years left in the locker and he’ll undoubtedly be keen to get a chance playing in the second tier, with opportunities seemingly limited at QPR.

Of course, you have to factor in that his lack of experience playing in the Championship could be detrimental for Birmingham, but his performances this season on loan at the Keepmoat this season offer enough hope that he’d be able to cut it.

It’s a deal that seems low risk, yet could be very effective.

Alfie Burns

This is a really strange story to be emerging at a time when Birmingham don’t even have a manager in place ahead of the 2020/21 season.

For what it is worth, the goalkeeping department does need a bit of a shake-up at St Andrew’s and Dieng would be a fresh face that might elevate the quality of Birmingham’s options, but you’ve got to question who is calling the shots here.

Who is to say that Clotet’s successor would want Dieng to come in ahead of next season? It makes no sense whatsoever in my eyes.

Birmingham have more pressing issues to deal with right now before they consider revamping the playing squad, which should be the new manager’s call, whenever he is appointed.

George Harbey

Birmingham definitely need to be in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer, as it would be risky going into next season with Connal Trueman as their main senior goalkeeper.

What I think they need, though, is an experienced goalkeeper to come in and challenge Trueman all the way for the number one shirt, someone like Wes Foderingham who is available to sign on a free transfer.

Dieng has impressed in League One this season and is still only young, but he hasn’t played enough games for me, and he needs more experience before becoming a Championship number one.

There are better options out there, in my opinion, but on a free transfer, it could be worth exploring for sure.