“Could be the right time” – Sheffield United set to face transfer decision as Celtic circle: The verdict

Celtic are set to make a move for Sheffield United defender George Baldock, according to Football Insider.

The Scottish club have been linked with Baldock previously but it is understood they’re now weighing up a move.

So would he be a good signing for Celtic? And should the Championship club cash in?

We quizzed our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Marcus Ally

It was strange, unless a fitness concern was involved in the thinking, to see Paul Heckingbottom prefer Ben Osborn in a right wing-back role, despite him being naturally left-footed, to George Baldock in the first leg of the Blades’ play-off semi-final against Nottingham Forest.

Additionally, after playing a huge hand in John Fleck’s goal that put United level on aggregate in the second leg, it was a surprise to see Baldock replaced by Osborn later on in the piece.

The Greece international does seem like the type of player that would thrive off of huge home support, such that he would certainly receive at Celtic, and with Jayden Bogle appearing to be first choice when fit anyway, with two years left on his deal it could be smart to offload the 29-year-old at this stage.

He is a great player for second tier level and has provided outstanding service to the club, but this could be the right time for them to part ways.

Alfie Burns

It’s going to depend on the fee, but if the money is right, you’d like to think that Sheffield United will give real consideration to moving Baldock on.

Baldock moving to Scotland and playing for Celtic feels a good move for him personally, with European football and a chance to win trophies a result of a move to the Old Firm giants.

There’s a belief it can be a good move for Sheffield United, too, despite the fact he would still have a role to play under Paul Heckingbottom.

Jayden Bogle is a younger option at right wing-back and, once he’s put his fitness issues behind him, you’d think he is potentially the better option in the short and long-term.

That frees Baldock up for a move, but only if the money is right for Sheffield United and allows them to strengthen elsewhere.

Carla Devine

George Baldock to Celtic is a move that makes sense. Although he’s a bit of an older player now, he’s someone who will provide Celtic with solidity defensively whilst having attacking traits too and with Celtic competing in champions league football, you can see why it would be an attractive move for the player.

You can see why United would be open to the possibility of a move given they are gaining further reinforcements throughout their side this summer.

However, with two years left on his deal with the club, the Blades are under no pressure to cash in this summer which puts them in control of the situation. Despite the fact they may be open to letting him go, Baldock has been an important player at Bramall Lane and Heckingbottom won’t be keen to let him go for less than he feels he’s worth.

If Celtic approach the club with a decent offer then it seems a move that makes sense but the Blades should also hold their own on this one and not settle for an offer less that they want.