‘Could be the recipe for a masterpiece’ – How key Fulham figure hasn’t quite lived up to initial excitement following summer arrival

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Rewind’ series, this content strand is where we rewind back to a particular moment at a club, assess the initial reaction from the fans, and then proceed to evaluate and reflect on whether fans were right to react in that way….

After failing to keep Fulham in the Premier League last season, the time came for the club and head coach Scott Parker to part ways this past summer.

For a number of weeks it seemed a matter of when, not if and it soon emerged that the former England midfielder had a new job lined-up already at AFC Bournemouth, meaning that the search was on from the Khan family for a new manager at Craven Cottage.

Have Fulham had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

1 of 21 Higher than Swansea? Yes No

It quickly emerged that Marco Silva was going to be the man to take over in the dugout, with the former Everton, Hull City and Watford boss officially being confirmed on July 1 – let’s look at the initial reaction from Cottagers fans.

Yessssss! What an upgrade on Parkerball — Thomas (@thomasffc541) July 1, 2021

Personally would take Silva over Wilder. Purely down to style of football. Added bonus having Boa Morte back 😍!

Fully behind Marco Silva’s black and white army!! ⚪️⚫️ #ffc #UpTheFulham — Ian McCabe (@cabezy) July 1, 2021

Can’t lie I’m actually very happy with this 😍 luis back as assistant and Marco with a point to prove it could be the recipe for a masterpiece — Thomas Kelly (@TKelly_15) July 1, 2021

Better manager than Scott will evrr be — NathanFFC (@SkyBetSoon) July 1, 2021

Wow was not expecting that, very promising — David (@davidpreece_) July 1, 2021

Hopefully he succeeds — Byron (@MadnessFFC) July 1, 2021

The month of August showed lots of promise with the Cottagers winning four of their first five Championship matches, but the period between the first two international breaks of the season was a massive step backwards.

Those six matches saw just two wins – both of which were convincing ones against Birmingham City and Swansea City – however it was the three defeats that overshadowed those.

A surprise away loss to Blackpool and a home defeat against Reading were bad enough but the Cottagers suffered a catastrophic collapse in the second half against Coventry City last week to lose 4-1 in the Midlands.

Silva has lost a few players to injuries like young sensation Fabio Carvalho, but that’s not really an excuse because of the depth he has at his disposal and there are some worrying signs creeping in.

Some fans were happy to be rid of Parker in the summer following relegation but he’s had a flying start to life at the Cherries – Bournemouth are unbeaten after 11 matches and sit top of the Championship under his stewardship.

We’re still early in the season but things are definitely not going as well as they are supposed to be for the Cottagers and Silva, but he has plenty of time to banish the recent set of bad results and get back on track, starting with a match against Queens Park Rangers this weekend.