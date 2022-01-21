‘Could be the perfect place to thrive’ – Millwall weighing up move for Norwich City player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Millwall have emerged as an interested party in Norwich City striker Jordan Hugill, as per a report from the BBC’s Nick Mashiter.

Hugill, who is currently on loan at West Brom, has struggled to pave his way to regularly minutes for the Baggies this season.

The 29-year-old has commonly featured for the Midlands club, however, the vast majority of his appearances have come in the form of cameo appearances from the bench.

Norwich boss Dean Smith has suggested that Hugill could be recalled this month, during an interview with the Eastern Daily Press.

Hugill has just one Championship goal to his name this season, with the arrival of Daryl Dike hindering his chances for regular football at The Hawthorns as the season progresses.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Millwall’s interest in the Norwich forward…

Ben Wignall

With Matt Smith departing for Salford City and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson seemingly heading out of the exit door as well, Millwall no longer have a target man option at their disposal.

That’s why I feel that Hugill could resurrect his season at The Den and be a very good signing.

It’s clear that it’s not gone completely to plan at West Brom this season but he’s scored goals consistently at Championship level for both QPR and Preston North End and given the right service he can be a nuisance.

He’s also a workhorse which Lions fans will love, and now with Tom Bradshaw spending three months on the sidelines it makes a striker signing even more important.

Hugill of course isn’t exactly a natural stylistic replacement for Bradshaw but he’d be a great foil for Benik Afobe and if they can come to a suitable wage contribution with Norwich then I think The Den would be a great location for Hugill to spend the rest of the season.

Declan Harte

Hugill would be a great signing for Millwall. While he hasn’t been able to break into the West Brom team consistently, his Championship experience could prove very valuable to Gary Rowett’s side.

Hugill played his part in Norwich’s promotion season and has chipped in with a West Brom side fighting for promotion of their own.

Millwall aren’t quite at that level. But, with the side only nine points away from the play-off places, a striker who has that experience could be crucial.

To gain promotion you need goals from many sources and Hugill can provide another outlet, which could turn the tide back in their favour as they challenge for the play-off places.

Charlie Gregory

Jordan Hugill may have flopped at West Brom but he’s bagged steadily before and Millwall could be the perfect place to thrive.

The Lions could do with another attacker and the former Preston man on loan could be perfect. We know he can score readily and if he can recapture that form for the club it could be a superb signing.

If it’s a doable deal, then they should definitely pursue it. Hugill’s time at West Brom may only have been a blip.