This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United are set to compete for the signing of Carney Chukwuemeka this summer.

According to Teamtalk, the Blades face competition from fellow promoted side Burnley.

Would Carney Chukwuemeka be a good signing for Sheffield United?

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether the 19-year-old would be a good addition to Paul Heckingbottom’s side…

James Reeves

Chukwuemeka would be an exciting signing for Sheffield United.

Midfield is an area where the Blades need reinforcements ahead of their Premier League return with some younger legs potentially needed with Oliver Norwood and John Fleck both over 30, while there will likely be transfer speculation over Sander Berge's future once again this summer.

There is also uncertainty over whether United will be able to bring back Manchester City loan pair Tommy Doyle and James McAtee and failure to do so would increase the importance of midfield additions.

Chukwuemeka's potential is underlined by the fact he has made 12 senior appearances for Chelsea this season, but with further spending likely at Stamford Bridge this summer, he could be pushed down the pecking order.

Doyle and McAtee's successful stints show that Bramall Lane is the perfect destination for players to develop and Chukwuemeka would likely get plenty of game time, so this could be the perfect move for him.

Adam Jones

If the Blades are aiming for a loan move, Chukwuemeka would probably fit within their budget.

Like McAtee before this season, Chukwuemeka hasn't done a huge amount at a senior level and that's a slight worry.

He may have made 28 senior appearances for Aston Villa and Chelsea combined, but he hasn't exactly been a real asset in front of goal during that time.

However, the fact he has played in the Premier League before should mean that he won't take long to adapt to playing regularly in the top flight.

United do need more midfield options, with Oliver Norwood and John Fleck's futures uncertain, so this move would make some sense.

Declan Harte

Given United’s pursuit of James McAtee and Tommy Doyle isn’t leading anywhere positive so far, this could be a fantastic alternative deal.

Chelsea will likely look for a sizable fee for the midfielder given they paid roughly £20 million for him just a year ago.

While it’s been a difficult stint for him at Stamford Bridge, the 19-year-old still has bags of potential and could be a great addition for the Blades.

If they could agree on a loan deal then this could be a very shrewd move for United, as they look to reinforce their midfield options for life back in the Premier League.