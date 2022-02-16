“Could be the perfect move” – Crystal Palace consider summer move for Huddersfield Town player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Crystal Palace are considering a summer swoop for Huddersfield Town star Lewis O’Brien, as per a report from TEAMtalk.

The Eagles, who are joined by Burnley, Norwich City, West Ham United and Wolves in their pursuit of the young midfielder, have placed a lot of trust in the EFL in recent years.

Playing 30 league games already this season, and captaining the Terriers on several occasions, O’Brien has been a top performer within Carlos Corberan’s side this season.

O’Brien’s driving runs from the middle of the pitch, combined with his technical ability and grit, has allowed him to emerge as one of the best midfielders in the entire division.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Crystal Palace’s interest in O’Brien…

Ben Wignall

It’s hard to see Palace getting Conor Gallagher back for another season on loan in 2022-23 as I believe he’s ready to make an impact at Stamford Bridge.

That means Patrick Vieira will need a creative midfielder who can score goals, and O’Brien can definitely do that at Championship level.

I feel though that Gallagher at this moment is light years ahead of the Huddersfield man and I’m not sure he’d have the same impact as the England under-21 international.

O’Brien can definitely do it all in the second tier but I have reservations of him being able to make the step up effectively.

I think that Palace could do with looking at a midfielder who scores a few more goals than O’Brien – but that isn’t to say that he won’t fit in at a Premier League club at all.

Declan Harte

Crystal Palace have enjoyed great success by bringing players through with Championship experience.

The Eagles have signed exciting young talent such as the likes of Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze, Marc Guehi and Conor Gallagher who have all performed well for the club.

There is no reason why O’Brien can’t join that list of talent.

O’Brien has been a very important player for Huddersfield Town as they chase the play-offs.

He could make for an excellent signing for Palace and would be another example of their recent smart transfer strategy.

Charlie Gregory

Lewis O’Brien continues to be an excellent player for Huddersfield and you can see that Patrick Vieira isn’t afraid to give Championship players a chance, so it could be the perfect move for him.

The Eagles boss has done superbly so far in terms of his recruitment and this would be another shrewd move. The Premier League outfit would benefit from a battler in the middle and that is exactly what the Huddersfield man is.

O’Brien works tirelessly in the middle of the field and certainly deserves a chance to play higher up the field. If he can bag a move, then I can’t see why he wouldn’t jump at it.

The Terriers though would be losing an exceptional player and perhaps the only way in which they can hold onto him is if they bag a promotion themselves.