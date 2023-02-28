“Could be the perfect fit for him” – Brentford eyeing swoop for Hull City enforcer: The Verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Brentford will be looking to extend their unbeaten run in the Premier League to 12 games on March 6th by securing a positive result in their showdown with arch-rivals Fulham.

Currently ninth in the top-flight standings, the Bees will move to within a point of the Cottagers if they secure a victory in front of their own supporters.

Ahead of this upcoming clash, Brentford have been linked with a move for a defender who currently plays in the Championship.

According to the Daily Mail, the Bees are interested in a potential swoop for Jacob Greaves.

It is also understood that the Hull City enforcer is also being closely monitored by Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa ahead of the summer transfer window.

Here, three of our FLW writers have offered their thoughts on whether Greaves would be a good signing for Brentford while also assessing his chances of starting for the club in the Premier League next season.

Check out their views below…

Alfie Burns

Greaves is a really good defender and one Hull player that certainly feels like he will be more comfortable at a higher level.

Brentford could be the perfect fit for him, too, even without offering instant starts.

Looking at how players like Ethan Pinnock, Ivan Toney and Rico Henry have used the forward-thinking club to become established top-flight regulars only drills that home.

Greaves, if he makes the move to the Premier League, has to do it with the right club. One that’s run well and gives players time and the necessary coaching. Brentford tick both boxes.

As always, in this situation, Greaves has to be mindful a move is right for him. Yet, if he does end up moving, Brentford could be perfect.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Greaves is certainly a player with the potential to go on and play at Premier League level.

From the outside looking in, generally, Brentford appear to be a good club to make that leap from Championship to Premier League level with, too.

However, the Bees already have solid options at the left-footed central defender spot, with the likes of Pinnock and Ben Mee on their books.

Mee is 33 and is only contracted until 2024, but if he were to make the move without any outgoings at Brentford, you do worry about the amount of game time Greaves would get for the Bees in the top flight next season.

Josh Cole

If Brentford are able to fend off competition from Forest and Villa for Greaves’ signature, this would be a major coup for the club.

Greaves has excelled in a Hull shirt over the past two seasons and is currently averaging the second highest WhoScored match rating at the club in the Championship (6.88) behind Sean McLoughlin.

The defender would bring a physical presence to Brentford as he has managed to win three aerial duels per game for the Tigers in the 2022/23 campaign.

Whereas Greaves may not initially force his way into the Bees’ starting eleven due to the presence of Mee and Pinnock, he certainly possesses the talent required to become a key player for the club over the course of the coming years.