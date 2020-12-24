‘Could be the perfect deal for the Owls’ – Premier League man tipped as potential Sheffield Wednesday January target: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Out of favour Fulham defender Michael Hector has been tipped as a potential January target for Sheffield Wednesday.

The 28-year-old has made just six appearances for the Premier League side this term and has flourished at Hillsborough in the past.

The Athletic has tipped Hector as a potential target for the Owls in January but would he be a good signing?

We quizzed our FLW writers…

Alfie Burns

This could be the perfect deal for the Owls in the New Year.

Pulis needs a centre-back desperately and Hector is a player of real quality – as Wednesday know!

He was immense in his previous spell and the club and would be such a coup this January.

Getting him back would be a big tick in the box for Pulis and solve a pressing problem in the New Year.

However, there’s more still to do. Hector would be fantastic for the Owls, but he alone will not save them.

Have any of these 22 players ever been in Sheffield Wednesday’s academy?

1 of 22 1. Liam Palmer Yes No

Jacob Potter

He should certainly be one of their targets.

Hector was brilliant in his last spell with Sheffield Wednesday, and he’d be exactly what they need at this moment in time.

He’d be an upgrade on their current options in defence, and would surely be tempted by a move back to Hillsborough.

The defender isn’t getting anywhere near enough game time with Fulham this season, and will surely have one eye on a loan move elsewhere.

Sheffield Wednesday need strength in depth in their squad ahead of a busy schedule, as they’re relying on younger members of the squad to fill in at the moment.

It should be a no-brainer for the club to target Hector once again in the January transfer window.

Sam Rourke

What a signing this’d be.

The Owls have had to contend with several injury niggles in the centre-back department, with Iorfa’s lengthy absence a particular cause for frustration.

So, making a move for a new centre-back in January would be wise and to get someone of the calibre of Michael Hector in at Hillsborough would be just what is needed.

Hector is of course no stranger to Sheffield Wednesday, with the 28-year-old enjoying a fruitful spell at Hillsborough on loan in the 2018/19 season.

He was immense at the Owls and the Wednesday fanbase loved him with his consistently strong performances from the heart of defence.

He’s not getting game-time at Fulham and a loan exit in January looks a genuine possibility, so the Owls would need to act fast as there’s likely to be a plethora of second tier sides queuing up for his signature.