‘Could be the perfect club’ – Leeds United line up Chelsea player transfer: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United are among the sides looking to bring in Conor Gallagher on loan from Chelsea this summer window, according to Football.London.

The attacking midfielder shone in the Championship in the 19/20 season as he excelled for both Charlton and Swansea during his loan spells there.

Would he be a good signing for Leeds, though? Some of our writers here at FLW discuss…

Alfie Burns

This would be an excellent signing for Leeds to make.

Gallagher has impressed me so much in the Championship in the last 12 months, performing well at the bottom and top of the division.

He’s shown tactical flexibility by playing deep and in the No.10 role, so you can see why Marcelo Bielsa might be keen to get his claws into him ahead of a return to the Premier League.

One big attribute Gallagher has is that he never shrinks from taking possession in tough situations and, for me, he was one of the best players on the field in the play-off defeat to Brentford.

That showed he was good enough to take this next step and, honestly, Leeds could be the perfect club for him.

Ned Holmes

I think this is a move that could work really well, though I feel it might be in more of a bit-part role.

We’ve seen his quality in the Championship this year and he’s shown different sides of himself in each loan spell – playing deeper at Charlton and with more freedom at Swansea.

He seems to have all the characteristics that Bielsa would want. We know he has that quality on the ball and creative spark, while for the Addicks he showed he’s willing to run himself into the ground for his side.

The jury’s still out for me on whether he’s ready to be playing week in, week out in the Premier League but I could certainly see him having an impact from the bench – think Jack Clarke in the middle of the park.

Jacob Potter

This would be a really good bit of business.

Gallagher has shown that he can perform to a high standard in the Championship with both Swansea City and Charlton Athletic.

I can’t see him featuring for Chelsea next season though, and it would make sense for him to be loaned out for one more season before returning to Stamford Bridge.

A move to Leeds could be ideal as well, as he’ll be hungry to make a name for himself in the Premier League under a successful coach like Marcelo Bielsa.

Pablo Hernandez is heading towards the latter stages of his playing career, and there will be doubts as to whether he’s ready to perform to a high standard every single week.

So Gallagher would be a solid option to rely on when needed if Leeds managed to strike a deal to sign him on loan.