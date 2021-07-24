‘Could be the perfect addition’ – Middlesbrough eyeing up move for ex-Sheffield United player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough are interested in centre-back Kean Bryan, who is currently a free agent after letting his Sheffield United contract expire, per Football Insider.

The 24-year-old played 13 times for the Blades in the Premier League last season and has been offered a new deal by the club, however Bryan is seemingly exploring his options, and was linked with a move to West Brom before they signed Brighton defender Matt Clarke.

Boro themselves are looking for a left-sided defender as they lack options in that area, with Football League World’s sources reporting that Cardiff City’s Ciaron Brown is also a target for Neil Warnock.

Bryan looks to be another option for the Teessiders though – but would he be a good fit at the Riverside? The FLW team have had their say.

Phil Spencer

I think that this would be a great move if Middlesbrough can pull it off.

Neil Warnock is looking for another central defender to bolster his backline options, but with limited funds it means that he might have to explore the free agent or loan market.

That’s why Kean Bryan could be the perfect addition.

The Sheffield United man is free to discuss terms with the Teessiders, and while he might be holding out for a bigger offer, it’s certainly worth Middlesbrough making a move.

I’d imagine that Bryan will get an offer from higher up in the Championship, but fair play to Middlesbrough for having a go.

Jordan Rushworth

This would be an excellent signing for Middlesbrough to make this summer it would be a coup for them to bring in a player that Sheffield United have been keen to keep hold of during the off-season.

Bryan is someone that needs a fresh start and needs to be a guaranteed starter next term and with the Blades getting defenders back to full fitness that might not have been case for him there.

Bryan could be exactly what Neil Warnock needs to bolster his defensive options and he is capable of playing in both a back three and a back four.

That would mean that he is well suited if Boro want to adopt different systems to suit different opponents in the Championship next term.

The defender showed last season that he could step up to the plate when Sheffield United needed him and he delivered some encouraging performances in the Premier League for them.

Bryan should be able to be a consistent performer in the Championship and you could see Warnock getting the very best out of him next term.

Considering Bryan is available on a free transfer it is something of a no-brainer for Middlesbrough to at least try and get him into the club this summer.

If Warnock can get the best out of him it might well prove to be a very astute signing if it comes off.

Toby Wilding

I do think that this could be a very good signing for Middlesbrough if they manage to get it done.

Neil Warnock’s side are not exactly stacked with options at centre back right now, so it could make sense for them to bring in an extra option such as Bryan in that position.

The 24-year-old did seem to be one of Sheffield United’s brighter sparks of an otherwise dismal relegation from the Premier League last season, so you do feel he would be able to hold his own in the Championship for Neil Warnock’s next season.

It is also worth noting that the apparent level of interest there is in Bryan from clubs who will be targeting promotion from the Championship next season, means this could be a significant statement of intent from ‘Boro, even with Bryan being available on a free transfer – which would help them from a financial perspective.

As a result, this certainly looks to be one worth pursuing for ‘Boro in my opinion.