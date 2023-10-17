Highlights Wayne Rooney has a big task on his hands as the new manager of Birmingham City, replacing popular figure John Eustace.

Rooney is already eyeing potential signings for the January transfer window, with up to four former Derby County players on his radar.

Cashin, Bird, Thompson, and Sibley are the players Rooney is interested in, with Cashin being the most likely to leave if the right offer comes in.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Wayne Rooney has returned to England to manage Birmingham City, and he has a big task on his hands to keep supporters happy having replaced a popular figure at St. Andrew's in John Eustace.

The 37-year-old has signed a three-and-a-half year deal to become head coach of the Blues, with his first match in charge coming up this weekend against Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough.

And according to a report last week by TEAMtalk, Rooney already has his eyes on strengthening his squad ahead of the January transfer window, and he has cast his attentions to his former club Derby County.

Which Derby County players have Birmingham been linked with a swoop for?

Rooney is said to be keeping tabs on up to FOUR of his former Derby players who he believes would be worthwhile additions to his City squad.

The most significant two are that of Eiran Cashin and Max Bird, who both attracted interest from clubs higher in the English footballing pyramid in the summer.

Cashin, who was closing in on a move to Brighton & Hove Albion for £4 million, only for the deal to not be done by the deadline, was handed his senior debut by Rooney in December 2021 and he has since been a regular starter for the Rams, whilst Bird was wanted by Hull City in August but an ankle injury meant the midfielder remained at Derby.

Rooney is also interested in midfield pair Liam Thompson and Louie Sibley.

Neither are regulars in the County first-team under Paul Warne, but Thompson was another handed his debut under the management of Rooney, whilst versatile Sibley was a team-mate of Rooney's in the England icon's playing days as he was just starting to emerge into the senior game.

Will any Derby County players join Wayne Rooney at Birmingham City in January?

FLW's Derby fan pundit Shaun Woodward is not surprised that Rooney has been linked with a return to Pride Park to try and bring some of County's players to St. Andrew's, and believes that Cashin could be perhaps the best bet to go there if the offer is right.

"It's always quite common when a manager takes over at a new club and they're linked with their previous club's players," Shaun said when speaking to Football League World.

"So, I'm not surprised our younger players are linked with him because he did get quite a good tune out of the likes of Thompson, he brought through Cashin, Bird is obviously a class player as well.

"Sibley has never hit the heights that we thought he would, quite inconsistent, shows glimpses of what he's capable of but has never really nailed down a place in the team in the last couple of years.

"But, to me, I think Cashin would be the most likely one to leave as he's already looked like he was going to go to Brighton, so in January potentially Cashin might leave if the offer was right, and if Birmingham are in and potentially Brighton come back in then we could get a decent fee.

"Obviously I wouldn't want to lose him, but I think he could be the one that goes."