‘Could be the next Lampard’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans react to managerial links with Chelsea legend

Former Chelsea defender John Terry has joined ex-Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder in reportedly being open to the Nottingham Forest managerial vacancy, according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

The East Midlands side are currently under the stewardship of Chris Hughton, who won promotion with Brighton & Hove Albion in 2017 and did a good job of keeping the Seagulls afloat in the Premier League until his departure from the Amex Stadium last year.

However, the Irishman has found life at the City Ground a lot harder, holding the joint-worst attacking record in the Championship last term with just 37 goals in 46 league games and finishing in a disappointing 17th place.

Forest have continued to struggle this season as well, winning just one point from a possible 15 this term going into this afternoon’s home fixture against Cardiff City.

Failing to take all three points today could further put the pressure on the 62-year-old’s position in the East Midlands – and he may even be counting himself lucky at this present moment after seeing his predecessor Sabri Lamouchi sacked just four games into the 2o20/21 campaign.

As per The Sun on Sunday (page 64), John Terry is one of two men interested in the Nottingham Forest job if Hughton was to get the sack, with the Chelsea legend leaving Dean Smith’s coaching staff at Aston Villa in July to get his first managerial role.

After seeing this latest news come to light, we take a look at what a selection of Forest fans have been saying about this potential appointment on Twitter.

As much as I want Hughton gone, it’s a big risk to bring a totally unproven manager in especially when we’re in a relegation battle. Worked for Roy Keane at Sunderland but I’d prefer someone who’s at least managed and has some record to fall back on, personally — LoyalRed21 #HughtonOut🦖 (@LoyalRed21) September 11, 2021

Could be the next lampard or the next Rooney #nffc https://t.co/zZoNFEmqkd — Oliver Adkin (@OliverAdkin) September 11, 2021

Of course this won’t happen but I personally would really like it #NFFC https://t.co/biHzEYQwjg — The Mental Heath Guy (@CyclingDefender) September 11, 2021

He’s at the right stage of his playing career for a typical Forest signing tbf — Guy Smith (@Guy_Smith) September 11, 2021

Please ….no !!!!!!!! — Neil Richardson (@nricho68) September 11, 2021

I rather have Billy Davies back before Terry — Mr Daniel McDonald (@MrDanielMcDona1) September 12, 2021

Definitely do not want John Terry in charge, we don’t want to be an experiment for a manager looking to dip his toes into management #nffc — adamjgibb (@adamjgibb94) September 12, 2021

Fed up of bringing in ex players as managers. — Dagenham Dave (@djdagenhamdave) September 12, 2021