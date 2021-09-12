Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Could be the next Lampard’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans react to managerial links with Chelsea legend

8 mins ago

Former Chelsea defender John Terry has joined ex-Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder in reportedly being open to the Nottingham Forest managerial vacancy, according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

The East Midlands side are currently under the stewardship of Chris Hughton, who won promotion with Brighton & Hove Albion in 2017 and did a good job of keeping the Seagulls afloat in the Premier League until his departure from the Amex Stadium last year.

However, the Irishman has found life at the City Ground a lot harder, holding the joint-worst attacking record in the Championship last term with just 37 goals in 46 league games and finishing in a disappointing 17th place.

Forest have continued to struggle this season as well, winning just one point from a possible 15 this term going into this afternoon’s home fixture against Cardiff City.

Failing to take all three points today could further put the pressure on the 62-year-old’s position in the East Midlands – and he may even be counting himself lucky at this present moment after seeing his predecessor Sabri Lamouchi sacked just four games into the 2o20/21 campaign.

As per The Sun on Sunday (page 64), John Terry is one of two men interested in the Nottingham Forest job if Hughton was to get the sack, with the Chelsea legend leaving Dean Smith’s coaching staff at Aston Villa in July to get his first managerial role.

After seeing this latest news come to light, we take a look at what a selection of Forest fans have been saying about this potential appointment on Twitter.


