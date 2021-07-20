Sky Bet Championship
‘Could be the missing piece of their promotion jigsaw’ – Swansea interested in Sheffield Wednesday man: The verdict
This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…
Swansea City are believed to be battling with newly-promoted Premier League side Brentford for experienced Scotland international Barry Bannan, per Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (July 19, 12:40pm).
The 31-year-old only signed a new contract with Sheffield Wednesday earlier this year, however after the Owls were relegated to League One a £1 million release clause is thought to have been triggered in his latest deal.
That has put clubs on red alert including the Swans, who could be about to lose a left-footed midfielder in Matt Grimes this summer and he would need to be replaced.
Bannan has been ultra consistent for Wednesday since he joined the club in 2015 so it’s no surprise to see transfer interest from a higher level – but would he be a good signing for Swansea? The FLW team have had their say.
Chris Thorpe
It is definitely an excellent signing if they can get it over the line this summer.
Bannan is the type of player that the Swansea midfield is crying out for after they lost the likes of Andre Ayew and Conor Hourihane.
He brings a wealth of creativity and experience that is sure to bread confidence among the Welsh club’s ranks.
For £1 million Steve Cooper would be bringing in someone who can make an impact in what is the most important area of the pitch.
He could be the missing piece of their promotion jigsaw after last season’s play-off heartbreak.
20 questions about some of Swansea City’s biggest ever moments in their history – Can you score full marks?
Sam Rourke
Bannan will be available for a relatively cut-price fee and I think he still has another full season of Championship football left in the tank.
He’s very comfortable on the ball and will suit Steve Cooper”s system and style of play perfectly in the middle of the park, with his passing range one of his standout qualities.
Perhaps not as mobile as he once was, Bannan’s ability on the ball to dictate play from midfield and carve out opportunities is what makes him such a competent player at this level.
A midfield that contains Bannan, Matt Grimes and Jay Fulton is a solid yet dynamic prospect that could be very effective in the second tier.
I can’t imagine Swansea will be the only club keen on the former Villa man though, so they will need to action a move swiftly to ensure they can prize him away from Hillsborough to the Liberty.
Alfie Burns
It could be, particularly if Swansea end up losing Matt Grimes as interest in the midfielder ramps up.
Anyone who has watched Sheffield Wednesday over the years will have been impressed with what Bannan offers. He’s so good technically, whilst offering real experience in the centre of the pitch.
Of course, it was a disappointing campaign for Wednesday last time out, but there’s not really any doubting the fact that Bannan has the ability to perform towards the top end of the Championship.
Swansea’s recent challenges have been based on a core of young loanees and that’s a strategy Cooper should continue with.
However, mixing that with a little bit more experience is no bad thing.