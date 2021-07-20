‘Could be the missing piece of their promotion jigsaw’ – Swansea interested in Sheffield Wednesday man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Swansea City are believed to be battling with newly-promoted Premier League side Brentford for experienced Scotland international Barry Bannan, per Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (July 19, 12:40pm).

The 31-year-old only signed a new contract with Sheffield Wednesday earlier this year, however after the Owls were relegated to League One a £1 million release clause is thought to have been triggered in his latest deal.

That has put clubs on red alert including the Swans, who could be about to lose a left-footed midfielder in Matt Grimes this summer and he would need to be replaced.

Bannan has been ultra consistent for Wednesday since he joined the club in 2015 so it’s no surprise to see transfer interest from a higher level – but would he be a good signing for Swansea? The FLW team have had their say.

Chris Thorpe

It is definitely an excellent signing if they can get it over the line this summer.

Bannan is the type of player that the Swansea midfield is crying out for after they lost the likes of Andre Ayew and Conor Hourihane.

He brings a wealth of creativity and experience that is sure to bread confidence among the Welsh club’s ranks.

For £1 million Steve Cooper would be bringing in someone who can make an impact in what is the most important area of the pitch.

He could be the missing piece of their promotion jigsaw after last season’s play-off heartbreak.