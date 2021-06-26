‘Could be the last chance Millwall have to get a fee’ – Gary Rowett facing decision following Portsmouth update: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Portsmouth are eyeing a move for Millwall midfielder Ben Thompson, according to the BBC’s Andrew Moon.

Thompson impressed on loan with Pompey during the 2018/19 campaign and has been regularly linked with a move back to Fratton Park.

Moon has reported that should Millwall look to offload the 25-year-old this summer, there would be significant interest from the South Coast club.

But would he be a good signing? And should the Championship club look to cash in?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

Chris Gallagher

It would be great business for Pompey.

Thompson has shown in the past that he is a very good player at League One level, so he would bring quality and aggression to the middle of the park for Cowley’s side. From their perspective, it’s a no-brainer, you have to get him if you can.

It’s more complicated for Millwall and the player though. Whilst I’ve no doubt that Thompson would feature for the Lions next season, he really needs to be the main man at a club and ultimately that’s going to be down to Gary Rowett.

If the manager will give him game time in the first XI, Thompson will obviously stay, but if he’s going to be restricted to a bit-part role he should push for a move. At 25, he needs to be a key figure for a team and that could mean he makes the hard decision to leave the capital for Fratton Park to further his career in the long run.

Phil Spencer

It might be time for Ben Thompson to move on.

The central midfielder’s career with Millwall has been a little bit stop-start and that is why fans haven’t really been able to see the best of him.

Gary Rowett is keen to strengthen his squad this summer and that means that some players may need to move on.

With just one year left on his deal, it might be the ideal time for the Lions to cash in on the player, while also allowing Thompson the opportunity to kick on in his career at a club that have big plans for the seasons ahead.

Toby Wilding

This could be a very good signing for Portsmouth if they are able to complete it.

Having already seen the likes of Ben Close and Andy Cannon move on this summer, it does seem as though adding some midfield reinforcement in the market will be important for the Fratton Park club.

Thompson already knows Portsmouth well from his previous loan spell with the club, meaning this would be a popular deal, and the fact he is capable of holding his own in the Championship means he could be a useful addition for Pompey’s League One promotion push.

Considering Thompson’s contract situation means this could be the last chance Millwall have to get a fee for him, and the fact that his struggle for a regular starting spot also means the Lions ought to be able to cope without him going forward, it could make sense to move him on this summer.

As a result, I wouldn’t be hugely surprised if this deal was to go through in the next few months.