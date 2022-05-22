“Could be the ideal place” – Everton keen on transfer deal for player currently at Huddersfield: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Everton are plotting a summer move for Chelsea defender Levi Colwill, currently on loan at Huddersfield Town.

As per The Sun, Frank Lampard is keen to bring the 19-year-old to Goodison Park on a season-long loan deal this summer.

Colwill has impressed in the Championship this campaign, making 31 appearances in all competitions for Huddersfield Town on the way to helping them reach the play-off final on May 29th.

With that being said, we asked some of our writers here at FLW for their verdict on Colwill’s proposed loan move to Merseyside, and whether or not he was good enough for the step up to Premier League level at this stage.

Billy Mulley

Everton would be an excellent loan destination for Levi Colwill to continue his development, with the 19-year-old proving to excel in the Championship, justifying a top tier move.

Perhaps in need of a destination to bridge the gap between the Championship and the top end of the Premier League, Everton could be the ideal place.

The Toffees’ backline would certainly be bolstered by the composed nature and intelligence that Colwill has shown this season, whilst he is also a left-footed option, something that would give Frank Lampard more confidence when opting for a three-at-the-back formation.

Given Frank Lampard’s connection with Chelsea, and his experience of developing some of the country’s elite’s young players, the Blues may view his Everton side as ideal suitors.

It is likely that they will face competition for his services, with several other clubs looking like exciting opportunities, should they register interest.

Quiz: Can you identify each of these 24 ex-Everton players just by looking at 3 clues?

1 of 24 101 caps for his country, left Everton in 2017, currently plays for another Premier League side Ross Barkley Gareth Barry Romelu Lukaku Tom Cleverley

Ben Wignall

Colwill has been a very good player for Huddersfield this season, showing at just 19 years old a lot of maturity in his game beyond his age.

He has a lot of traits that are attractive about a modern-day defender – he is quick and he’s very comfortable on the ball and bringing it out from the back, so you’d imagine his style would suit Premier League football.

The only potential argument is would top flight football come too soon for Colwill – but if you’re good enough then you are old enough.

Everton are a team that have struggled with centre-back availability this past season and with both Frank Lampard and Ashley Cole being past Chelsea staff members, they’ll know all about Colwill.

If Huddersfield win promotion next weekend then they’d probably like to get Colwill back for next season, but Everton are a big club and they could turn Colwill’s head.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Before deciding on Colwill’s future, Chelsea should wait on the outcome of the Championship play-off final.

If Huddersfield Town are promoted to the Premier League, there is surely no better destination for Colwill to continue his development than with the club he has thrived this season.

If they do not go up though, Everton could be a good next step in Colwill’s career.

They have a large fanbase and play in front of a big crowd week in, week out – something that would prepare him well for life at Chelsea further down the line.

All of that, combined with Frank Lampard’s track record of working with young players so far in his managerial career, means a season-long loan to Everton could be a good move for all parties next season.