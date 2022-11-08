“Could be the ideal man” – Luton Town consider 44-year-old as potential Nathan Jones successor: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Luton Town are keeping Neil Critchley in mind as they await the outcome of conversations between Nathan Jones and the Southampton hierarchy, following the Premier League outfit’s decision to part company with Ralph Hasenhuttl.

According to Football Insider, the Hatters have the 44-year-old, and current Cambridge United boss Mark Bonner on a list of candidates for if Jones is to depart Kenilworth Road.

Critchley, who has gained positive experience in the Championship with Blackpool, has been without a job for three weeks, departing Aston Villa with Steven Gerrard.

Luton sit two points and two positions outside of the second tier play-off places and the expectations will be high for Jones’ successor.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts on Critchley as a potential option for the Hatters to keep in mind…

Billy Mulley

It does make a fair amount of sense.

For the Hatters at this stage, it is not about finding a manager who has a different philosophy to change things up, it is about finding someone who can continue the project that Jones has started.

Of course, each new addition comes with fresh ideas, but when it comes to the core elements that make Luton such a difficult side to come up against, such as the athleticism and organisation within the squad, they need to still be present regardless of who takes charge.

Critchley is an exciting manager who has gathering experience in having to contend with a small budget in a division full of ex-Premier League sides, and at this stage, he does seem like one of the better names from those who have been suggested.

Ben Wignall

I think Critchley would probably be one of the best appointments that the Hatters could make.

Let’s face it – anyone who replaces Nathan Jones has a big job on their hands due to the Welshman’s suitability to the role at Kenilworth Road, but Critchley could be the ideal man to carry on the job.

His UEFA Pro License and the experiences he’s had with Liverpool, Blackpool and Aston Villa mean that Critchley has developed at different levels, and crucially he has experience in managing at Championship level – doing a pretty good job of it at Bloomfield Road as well.

Critchley probably feels as though he has unfinished business in the second tier after departing Blackpool to be Steven Gerrard’s side-kick at Villa Park earlier this year, and he is a coach who could really get the best out of some of Luton’s players who are in their mid-20’s and can still improve.

Josh Cole

With Jones’ future at Luton looking extremely uncertain, it is hardly a shock that they have already been linked with a number of replacements for him.

In order to build upon what has been a promising start to the season, the Hatters ought to be looking to hand over the reins to an individual who has recently worked at this level.

Critchley could be the ideal man for the job as he helped Blackpool achieve a relative amount of success in this division before linking up with Steven Gerrard at Villa Park earlier this year.

Having excelled on a tight budget at Bloomfield Road, the 44-year-old will fancy his chances of getting the best out of Luton’s players during the remainder of the campaign if he is appointed as Jones’ successor.