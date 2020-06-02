‘Could be the ideal Fry replacement’ – Middlesbrough locked in transfer tussle: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough are said to be locked in a transfer tussle with Fulham and Reading for Oxford United defender Rob Dickie according to The Mirror.

The 24-year-old has been hugely impressive with the League One promotion hopefuls, having made 46 appearances for the U’s in all competitions this term.

A move to Middlesbrough could be a tempting move, as it would give Dickie the chance to work under former England and Leeds United defender Jonathan Woodgate.

Boro have struggled in the 2019/20 season though, with Woodgate’s men currently sat 19th in the Championship table, and just two points clear of the relegation zone.

Therefore, it seems as though the Boro boss is keen to add reinforcements to his team at the earliest of opportunities.

But would Dickie be a good addition to Jonathan Woodgate’s squad heading towards next year’s campaign?

George Harbey:

Dickie could be a really exciting and useful addition for Boro should he make the move to the Riverside.

Boro’s defensive options need bolstering this summer regardless of whether they stay up in the Championship or drop down into League One, though you feel that they do have the quality to stay up and they will be playing in the second tier once again next season.

I really rate Dickie as a defender. He organises the back line really well indeed and is also really good and efficient at playing the ball out from the back, which is the type of football Woodgate wants to play it seems.

I admire him for not making the grade in the Championship, dropping down to League Two, keeping his head down and working his way up the divisions to establish himself as a top, top defender in League One.

Especially if Dael Fry leaves, Dickie would be a quality replacement.

Ned Holmes:

This could be a really smart bit of business from Boro.

Dickie has been really impressive for Oxford this season and the interest from a raft of Championship clubs is a testament to how bright a prospect he looks.

At 24, the centre-back has got experience under his belt and is someone that deserves a chance to prove himself above League One level.

Dael Fry has been linked with a move away this summer and Dickie could be the ideal Fry replacement.

Alfie Burns:

Dickie does fit in with what Jonathan Woodgate has been looking to do with Boro this season and his ability on the ball would be a positive for Boro.

In addition to that, Boro are probably facing another summer where they’ve got to shake-up the playing squad and move some of the old-guard out.

The concern I’d have about this deal is the fact that you might be relying on someone like Dickie coming into the squad to replace Daniel Ayala, who is a very experienced head that Boro should probably be looking to retain.

Whether Dickie has got it in him to step into his shoes is something many will doubt.