‘Could be the ideal addition’ – Update emerges on Derby’s interest in Aston Villa player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County are one of a number of Championship sides that still hold an interest in Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis, according to The Athletic.

The report claims that the Rams are keen on signing the forward on loan but face competition from Huddersfield Town, Stoke City, Swansea City and Preston.

However, a deal may be tough to get over the line as Dean Smith is understood to see the player as part of his plans.

But would be a good signing for the Rams? And do they need him?

Our FLW writers give their thoughts…

George Harbey

I think he’d be a top signing.

Derby are lacking depth up top, in my view. Colin Kazim-Richards has come in and done well, but can you rely on a 34-year-old to fire you away from trouble?

Davis is a physically strong, powerful and quick striker who is great and holding the ball up and bringing others into play.

He is also a threat in the box, so with the likes of Jason Knight and Kamil Jozwiak either side of him, he could flourish.

I think he’d give them what they’re missing.

Can you name each of these 17 ex-Derby County players just by looking at these 3 clues?

1 of 17 Polish striker, left for Tottenham, now retired Darren Bent Malcolm Christie Grzegorz Rasiak Kenny Miller

Jacob Potter

I can understand their thinking here.

I was stunned to see Derby loan out Jack Marriott in the summer when they didn’t have a recognised senior striker at the club.

But Davis could be the answer to that problem, as he’s a forward that has shown he can perform to the required standard in the Championship in the past with Aston Villa.

He’s struggling for game time with Dean Smith’s side this season though, so you would imagine that he’ll be keen to find regular minutes elsewhere for the remainder of this year’s campaign.

A move to Derby would be the ideal situation for all parties involved, as it would also solve the Rams’ lack of depth in attacking positions this season.

Phil Spencer

This would be a great signing for Derby County.

While the Rams have certainly showed signs of improvement over the last few weeks there’s a real need for the club to bring in a striker.

Keinan Davis could be the ideal addition.

A power and potent attacker, Davis has struggled to establish himself at Aston Villa this season and so a loan move to the Championship could be ideal for him.

The Rams would need to build the team around him, but if they do that then there’s no doubt that he’d be a good addition.