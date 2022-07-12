“Could be the best move” – Blackburn Rovers fan pundit explains why he’d like to see duo depart

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Blackburn Rovers have already parted ways with a number of players ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Rovers will be unable to turn to the likes of Darragh Lenihan, Joe Rothwell, Bradley Johnson and Ryan Nyambe for inspiration in the new term as they have left Ewood Park.

Whereas Lenihan and Rothwell have sealed moves to Middlesbrough and AFC Bournemouth, Johnson and Nyambe are currently on the lookout for new clubs after becoming free-agents.

There is a chance that two of the current members of Blackburn’s squad will follow in the footsteps of these aforementioned players by moving on to pastures new this summer.

According to a report from Football Insider, Leeds United sent scouts to watch Ben Brereton-Diaz in Rovers’ pre-season friendly with Accrington Stanley last weekend.

Meanwhile, the Lancashire Telegraph revealed earlier this month that Spanish outlet Granada are still interested in making a move for Daniel Ayala.

Given that Brereton-Diaz and Ayala are contracted to stay at Blackburn until 2023, any potential suitors will need to submit reasonable offers for them this summer.

Making reference to this pair, Blackburn Rovers fan pundit Toby Wilding has admitted that he would be open to the possibility of Brereton-Diaz and Ayala leaving the club if they are not willing to sign new deals.

Speaking to FLW about who Rovers should be aiming to offload, Wilding said: “If he doesn’t sign a contract, then Ben Brereton-Diaz.

“Obviously he’s into the last 12 months of his current deal at Ewood Park which means that this could certainly be the last chance that Rovers have to receive a fee for him as things stand and I think for a player of his quality, it would be a bit of a disaster for Rovers to lose him on a free next summer.

“So, if there’s no indication of a new deal being forthcoming then I think letting him go now could be the best move for Rovers, especially given the business they need to do in terms of replacing players that have already moved on and the fee they could get for him would certainly be a major boost to their chances of doing that.

“So, as I say, if he wasn’t to sign a new contract then it would make sense to me to let him go this summer although obviously if he was to sign a new deal that would change things.

“One other player along a slightly similar line I would say could be worth moving on is Daniel Ayala.

“He too is into the final year of his contract and he’s never really settled or made the impact that people would have hoped he would at Ewood Park with injuries.

“So it may make sense for Blackburn with that one to try and get a bit of a fee for him that they can reinvest while they have the chance.

“There’s links with Granada, who are managed by his former Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka, so there could be a potential deal on the cards there, that brings in a fee but will also clear a significant chunk out of the wage budget that could also help with new signings.

“So I think they are the two that right now have to probably be considered as players who could probably be moved on during the transfer window.”