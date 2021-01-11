‘Could be the answer to their recent problems’ – Birmingham City eyeing transfer for PL player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City are eyeing a potential loan move for Crystal Palace striker Connor Wickham, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 27-year-old scored twice while on loan in the Championship with Sheffield Wednesday in the second half of last season but has missed the first half of 2020/21 due to injury.

Nixon has reported that the Blues and Bristol City have both been keeping tabs on Wickham with the striker a potential January loan target.

But would he be a good signing for Birmingham? And do they need him?

We asked our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Alfie Burns

Karanka needs to have a good transfer window. His squad at the moment isn’t quite cutting it and I think that a few good additions would just lift things slightly.

Wickham has never quite convinced me, I won’t lie.

However, he’s a player that would suit Karanka’s style; he’s strong, powerful and a big presence at the top of the pitch.

You’d want him bettering the goal return we saw at Sheffield Wednesday last season (two in 13), but that would maybe come down to Birmingham providing him with more ammunition.

It’s probably worth a punt, even if it isn’t the most inspiring move.

Jacob Potter

This is a deal that would make sense.

Birmingham City haven’t been anywhere near good enough in recent months, and they certainly need reinforcements in the January transfer window.

Wickham could be the answer to their recent problems on the pitch, as he’s a player that will be eager to prove himself again.

The forward has previously played for Sheffield Wednesday at this level, and I think he’d be a solid addition for the Owls.

Scott Hogan and Lukas Jutkiewicz haven’t been consistently good enough in front of goal this season for the Blues, and it’s no coincidence that Birmingham’s poor run of form has come at the same time where Aitor Karanka’s forwards have struggled.

Reinforcements are needed, and Wickham could be the ideal striker to come in.

