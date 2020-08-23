‘Could be the answer to all our problems’ – These Sunderland fans heap praise on 29-y/o after friendly win

Sunderland secured a pre-season win at Gateshead yesterday as they beat the non-league outfit 3-1 ahead of the new season.

Whilst the result isn’t important, boss Phil Parkinson will have been pleased with the performance of his players and one man in particular stood out – striker Will Grigg.

The Northern Ireland international has endured a torrid time on Wearside since his big-money move from Wigan, managing just five goals in 40 league games since.

Therefore, many thought a summer transfer could be on the cards but Grigg remains a part of the Black Cats squad and he impressed yesterday, scoring with a well-taken header. As well as that, the 29-year-old was sharp with his movement and comfortable at linking the play.

Even though it was a friendly it has left some fans thinking that Grigg could be ready to make a significant impact as the club look to return to the Championship.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his performance from Twitter…

3 quality goals so far, Grigg finally getting defences terrified too 👍 #safc — Gavin Evans (@GavinEvs) August 22, 2020

The new and improved Grigg could be the answer to all our problems🙈 #safc — Danielle Walker (@danwalkerxx) August 22, 2020

Will Grigg gonna be like a new signing this season #safc — WillJ95 (@TheWillmeister_) August 22, 2020

Will Grigg is the best striker at the club #SAFC — Adam (@agill982) August 22, 2020

Will Grigg 30 goal season I’m calling it #SAFC — Connor Moore (@ConnorMMedia) August 22, 2020

If Grigg plays like this in the league, it's like a new signing for us. Give that man the ball at his feet and look what he can do with it. #safc — Jordan Ramsey (@RamseySAFC) August 22, 2020

Will grigg is playing amazing here like #safc — JonasSAFC (@SafcJonas) August 22, 2020