Sky Bet League One
‘Could be the answer to all our problems’ – These Sunderland fans heap praise on 29-y/o after friendly win
Sunderland secured a pre-season win at Gateshead yesterday as they beat the non-league outfit 3-1 ahead of the new season.
Whilst the result isn’t important, boss Phil Parkinson will have been pleased with the performance of his players and one man in particular stood out – striker Will Grigg.
The Northern Ireland international has endured a torrid time on Wearside since his big-money move from Wigan, managing just five goals in 40 league games since.
Therefore, many thought a summer transfer could be on the cards but Grigg remains a part of the Black Cats squad and he impressed yesterday, scoring with a well-taken header. As well as that, the 29-year-old was sharp with his movement and comfortable at linking the play.
Even though it was a friendly it has left some fans thinking that Grigg could be ready to make a significant impact as the club look to return to the Championship.
Here we look at some of the reaction to his performance from Twitter…
3 quality goals so far, Grigg finally getting defences terrified too 👍 #safc
— Gavin Evans (@GavinEvs) August 22, 2020
The new and improved Grigg could be the answer to all our problems🙈 #safc
— Danielle Walker (@danwalkerxx) August 22, 2020
Will Grigg gonna be like a new signing this season #safc
— WillJ95 (@TheWillmeister_) August 22, 2020
Will Grigg is the best striker at the club #SAFC
— Adam (@agill982) August 22, 2020
Will Grigg 30 goal season I’m calling it #SAFC
— Connor Moore (@ConnorMMedia) August 22, 2020
If Grigg plays like this in the league, it's like a new signing for us. Give that man the ball at his feet and look what he can do with it. #safc
— Jordan Ramsey (@RamseySAFC) August 22, 2020
Will grigg is playing amazing here like #safc
— JonasSAFC (@SafcJonas) August 22, 2020