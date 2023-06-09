Carlton Palmer believes Shaun Maloney would be an interesting appointing for Swansea City.

Who has been linked with the Swansea City job?

It is expected that Swansea will lose manager Russell Martin to Championship newcomers Southampton this summer.

The Saints have all but agreed everything with Martin, it is just a case of the two clubs finalising a compensation package.

That means the Swans are on the search for a successor and there has been a host of names linked with the vacancy.

There has been speculation suggesting interest in Birmingham City’s John Eustace, as well as Nathan Jones and Oscar Garcia.

However, a new name that has emerged in the last few days is Wigan Athletic’s Shaun Maloney.

The Scotsman joined the Latics in January with the aim of keeping the club in the Championship. Despite some impressive results he couldn’t change the club’s fortunes, and they are now preparing for life in League One.

Carlton Palmer’s thoughts on Swansea City’s interest in Shaun Maloney

Here at FLW, we asked EFL pundit Carlton Palmer for his thoughts on this news and whether he thinks Maloney would be the right appointment.

He told FLW: "Swansea City have been linked with Shaun Maloney, the manager of Wigan. Shaun had committed his future to Wigan on a three-and-a-half year deal but starting next season with an eight-point deduction and further uncertainties surrounding the club and its finances, he could be tempted away.

"He had a disappointing spell at Hibernian, but he did a really good job at Wigan. It would be an interesting appointment by Swansea if he did go, but one to watch out for."

Would Shaun Maloney be a good appointment for Swansea City?

This would definitely be a fascinating appointment for the Welsh club.

The 40-year-old is still very new to football management, despite having two jobs in that position. But his spell at Wigan was his first taste at this level, and while the club didn’t survive relegation, he still managed to gel a side together that gave it a good go.

The style he likes to implement is one that he has learned and worked under with Roberto Martinez, one that one could argue suits Swansea.

He could be a risky appointment for the Swans, but the club have done this before, taking risks on unproven managers, and Maloney could be another one.

Due to Wigan’s ongoing troubles, this could be the right time for Maloney to depart the club and remain a Championship manager.