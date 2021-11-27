‘Could be something of a coup’ – Nottingham Forest consider move for Tottenham talent: The Verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest have made contact with Tottenham over a January move for 20-year-old attacker Dilan Markanday.

Football League World exclusively revealed yesterday that a host of second tier clubs had touched base with Spurs over the impressive youngster, who could leave the club on loan.

But would he be a good signing for Forest? And do they need him?

Our FLW writers offer their thoughts…

Alfie Burns

Looking at the Forest squad, I’m not 100% sure that this is what Steve Cooper needs.

He’s got good options out wide, with plenty of variety to the personnel he can play in his front three.

In January, Djed Spence is set to head back to Middlesbrough, whilst Max Lowe’s injury causes a problem at left-back.

For me, the full-back positions need to be the priority at Forest, not adding another winger.

I’m taking nothing away from Dilan Markanday, though, he’d be a great addition. He’s doing really well in the Premier League 2 and will be a great addition somewhere in the Championship.

However, if it is to be Forest, they can’t be considering a move until other problem positions are solved.

Adam Jones

Scoring 11 Premier League 2 goals in 12 appearances this season, he has shown he’s far too good to be with the Under-23s – and his next task will now be to make the big leap up to senior football.

The fact the winger is only 20 should allow Steve Cooper to adapt an already versatile player into his system – and could be a useful asset to have with their recent switch to a 4-2-3-1 formation – potentially allowing Alex Mighten to go out on loan.

With Markanday’s goalscoring capability, he may also be trusted to do a job up top and at the business end of the season when injuries and suspensions are likely to become more common, having someone who can job in various places can only be a good thing with Forest arguably over-reliant on Lewis Grabban at the moment.

It may not work out considering the need for him to settle in straight away if he joins in January, but it wouldn’t be a disastrous move in any circumstances with Tottenham potentially prepared to pay a chunk of his wages in return for first-team football for their youngster.

Toby Wilding

This does look as though it could be a sensible piece of business for Forest if they get it done.

While they continue to be solid under Steve Cooper, wins have been harder to come by for the club in the past few weeks, meaning their rise up the table has slowed somewhat.

You feel therefore, that they may need a spark to help really get them going again, and when you consider both Markanday’s record at youth level this season, and the fact that he will no doubt be keen to prove himself at senior level, he is someone who may be able to provide them with that.

Add in the fact that with other Championship clubs interested in Markanday, this could be something of a coup for Forest, and you do feel as though this is a deal they should be looking to complete if possible.