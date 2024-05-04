Highlights Nathan Jones at Charlton sees potential in signing experienced forward Matty Godden to boost promotion chances next season.

Charlton Athletic are interested in Coventry City’s Matty Godden as Nathan Jones looks to strengthen his squad ahead of his first full season in charge.

Charlton Athletic’s summer transfer plans

When the Addicks managed to convince Jones to drop to League One, it was considered a real coup, and he has made an immediate impact, with the side picking up positive results over the past few months to steer clear of any relegation trouble.

Nathan Jones' Charlton Athletic Record (Source: Transfermarkt) Games Won Drawn Lost Points 16 4 10 2 22

Now, it’s about kicking on, as you can be sure that the ex-Luton Town chief arrived at The Valley with the aim of taking the club back to the Championship at the very least.

So, a big summer awaits, and the recruitment team at Charlton will already be looking at potential targets, with reports claiming that Godden is on their radar.

The forward has been a key figure for Coventry over the years, but with Ellis Simms and Haji Wright in fine form, he has found game time hard to come by this season.

With a year left on his contract, the Sky Blues may be open to cashing in on the 32-year-old in the summer, to avoid losing him on a free, although Charlton are sure to have competition for his signature if he is available.

Matty Godden could be a smart addition for Charlton

As well as having an impressive record in the third tier with Coventry and former club Peterborough, Godden would also add promotion winning experience to the Londoners if he did make the move south.

And, speaking to FLW, Charlton fan pundit Ben explained why he feels this would be a good bit of business for the club, even if he warned about overpaying for Godden.

“This is an interesting one. Nathan Jones has been pretty clear, and it’s obvious that we need more depth in the striker department, especially if we’re going to keep playing two up top.

“Aneke is injury prone, Dan Kanu is still young, and Miles (Leaburn) is young as well. So, it’s definitely something that we need to invest in over the summer.

“Godden hasn’t played as much as he would’ve wanted this season but he has good pedigree at this level. He helped Coventry out of League One, and with Alfie May, we’ve shown that not only will we pay money, but we will take a risk on a striker who is a bit older, and it worked with Alfie.

“If you can get a good deal, it could work. Jonson Clarke-Harris is another striker we were linked with in January, and he’s 29, so he’s a bit younger, but he’s a similar profile.

“Given we’ve got Kanu and Leaburn, and Patrick Casey in the reserves, I think an experienced striker to come in alongside May and Aneke makes sense. Clearly, with a year left on his contract, it will come down whether you can agree on a fee.

“He’s got a good record at this level, so it’s a move that could be shrewd if you can agree on the right fee. What you don’t want to be doing is overpaying for someone at his age, and at that stage of their career.”