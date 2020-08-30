Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Birmingham City

‘Could be seen as a master stroke’, ‘Absolute no go’ – These Birmingham City fans react to transfer update

Published

4 mins ago

on

Aitor Karanka has had a busy start to life in charge of Birmingham City as the Spaniard brings in new faces to reshape the squad.

As well as incomings, players will leave and it was claimed earlier today that striker Lukas Jutkiewicz could be on the move, with Nottingham Forest thought to be interested in the target man.

That would be very surprising considering the former Middlesbrough man has been key to Blues over the years and he managed 15 goals in the Championship last season.

Nevertheless, Karanka may have his own targets in mind and it will be interesting to see if a deal does happen in the coming weeks.

However, it’s fair to say that the majority of Birmingham fans would rather the 31-year-old stuck around at St. Andrew’s as they recognise his importance to the team.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the rumour from Twitter…


Article title: ‘Could be seen as a master stroke’, ‘Absolute no go’ – These Birmingham City fans react to transfer update

