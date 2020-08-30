Aitor Karanka has had a busy start to life in charge of Birmingham City as the Spaniard brings in new faces to reshape the squad.

As well as incomings, players will leave and it was claimed earlier today that striker Lukas Jutkiewicz could be on the move, with Nottingham Forest thought to be interested in the target man.

That would be very surprising considering the former Middlesbrough man has been key to Blues over the years and he managed 15 goals in the Championship last season.

Nevertheless, Karanka may have his own targets in mind and it will be interesting to see if a deal does happen in the coming weeks.

However, it’s fair to say that the majority of Birmingham fans would rather the 31-year-old stuck around at St. Andrew’s as they recognise his importance to the team.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the rumour from Twitter…

I'm really not sure Karanka rates Juke. He certainly doesn't fit his style of play as a starter anyway. I'd have 100% kept him in the squad as an impact sub, but it wouldn't surprise me to see AK let him leave. We would need 3 new strikers in that case though #bcfc — ToweringZigic (@ToweringZigic) August 30, 2020

Keep Juke best target man in the division, now we have some decent wide men play to his strengths and get it on his head. #BCFC — Paul (@Paullund2) August 30, 2020

#BCFC So if Juke is sold then we under Karanka must be looking for more speed and mobility from all our players.. More of a counter attacking side. We need a James Vardy type. #KRO if Juke goes we need two more strikers minimum ?? — ESONEULB (@ESONEULB) August 30, 2020

Unpopular opinion but getting rid of Lukas Jutkiewicz could be seen as a master stroke by AK in a few years time. Managers often have to make big, somewhat controversial decisions when they arrive at a new club. — Tom (@T_Owen1875) August 30, 2020

Wouldn’t be too dissapointed if we sold juke tbh #bcfc — Bailey Brennan (@BaileyBrennan96) August 30, 2020

Getting rid of Juke is an absolute no go!!!! As a 1 up top he’s not plan A as that striker needs to be mobile. However, if we’re chasing the game or need a threat from set piece or defending set pieces then he’s defo the man for plan B. #bcfc — Tro (@T10WS) August 30, 2020

No way are you guys seriously debating letting Juke go. The man has been an absolute servant and workhouse for this team #BCFC — . (@oftenPXRTIZXN) August 30, 2020