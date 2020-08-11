‘Could be really handy’ – Ipswich Town eye former Premier League player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Ipswich Town have confirmed that full-back Stephen Ward is training with the club as the Tractorboys weigh up a potential move for the player.

The 34-year-old was released from Stoke City in the summer and is now a free-agent, and Paul Lambert’s Ipswich are casting an eye over him as they look to launch a push for promotion next season.

So, would the former Premier League player be a good addition for Ipswich? Do they need him?

Ned Holmes

I think this could work for Ipswich, particularly as there is some uncertainty over whether they’ll be able to bring back Luke Garbutt this term.

Garbutt was fantastic on loan last season but they need to be looking at other options as his return is far from concrete.

Ward is obviously hugely experienced – with nearly 400 combined Championship and Premier League appearances – and I think a player of his ilk could be really useful to have in the squad as Paul Lambert looks to launch a promotion push.

Clearly, the 34-year-old isn’t a long-term option but he would work really well as a stop-gap, as long as he shows he’s up to it over the next few weeks.

He had a brief spell in the Stoke first-team last season but I think he could thrive after taking the step down into League One.

Jacob Potter

There are pros and cons to this deal.

One of the pros is that he’d add experience to the Ipswich team ahead of the new season, which could certainly aid the development of some of the younger players currently with the club.

But one of the main negatives over this potential deal that we’ve already seen raised by some of the club’s supporters is his age.

He’s turning 35 soon, and you have to question whether he’s good enough to be in a team that are challenging for promotion into the Championship next season.

I personally think he’d be a steady addition to the Tractor Boys, and would a good enough option to have in the team on a rotational basis.

George Dagless

Could be really handy.

Ipswich need a left-back this summer and they have been looking around for a new face.

Ward would bring top-flight experience and would be available on a free so I think this is a potential signing that ticks a lot of boxes.

He’d be solid and dependable and I’d expect him to do a fine job for the club if he did link up with Paul Lambert’s men.

He might not be a glamour signing, but it’s the sort of deal that could really help the Tractor Boys.