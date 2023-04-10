This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Burnley are monitoring a potential move for AC Milan’s Charles De Ketelaere this summer.

According to Teamtalk, the Clarets are competing with Leeds for the signing of the attacking midfielder.

Can Burnley compete with Leeds for De Ketelaere signing?

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether the 22-year-old would be a good addition to Vincent Kompany’s side for next season…

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Last summer, Charles De Ketelaere was the next big thing and as such, Milan paid a huge fee for his signature.

Things haven't gone to plan with the Serie A giants, though, but that is not to say they will give up on him in a hurry.

I just think financially this would be a deal out of reach for Burnley, and even if they could afford him, with Leeds also interested, and having been in for him next summer, he may elect to go elsewhere.

This is not one I see happening personally, but with Premier League cash at the hip, I wouldn't rule it out completely.

Adam Jones

He hasn't been able to prove his worth this term - but he was prolific for Club Brugge last season and would certainly be a good addition for the Clarets if he can replicate that form at Turf Moor.

Ideally, they would probably strike a loan deal with an option to buy because that will reduce how risky this deal is.

At 22 though and with Vincent Kompany already knowing the player from their time in the Belgian top tier, the ex-Man City captain would probably have a good idea of how to squeeze the best out of him.

With Ashley Barnes and Nathan Tella looking set to leave at the end of this term, they are in need of another excellent player who can contribute in the final third.

Declan Harte

De Ketelaere has had a difficult time at San Siro since signing for Milan last summer in a high profile move, meaning any potential move should be considered quite the risk.

The Belgian has made just 25 Serie A appearances, only seven of which have come as starts.

During that time, he has made just one assist and has failed to score a league goal.

But the pressure of moving to the Scudetto holders has perhaps proved too much for the talented midfielder, so it’s possible a fresh start in the Premier League could be what he needs to rediscover his form.

De Ketelaere scored 14 and assisted six in his final season with Club Brugge and could be quite the addition to Kompany’s attacking options if he can capture that form again.