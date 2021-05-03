‘Could be perfect’ – Leicester City plot move for 30-goal Brentford star: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leicester City are among the clubs interested in a summer move for Ivan Toney, according to reports from The Athletic.

The striker only moved to Brentford last summer but has really hit the ground running after netting 30 times for Thomas Frank’s side after securing a spot in the Championship play-offs.

While promotion with the Bees is the priority, Toney looks like he won’t be short of top-flight offers this summer with Brendan Rodgers’ side among the list of clubs who are keen to do business with the Bees.

But would Toney be a good signing for Leicester City?

The team at FLW have their say…

George Harbey

The more I think of it, the more I really like this potential signing.

Jamie Vardy has been truly incredible for Leicester City, but he’s getting older and I’m not sure they can depend on him for much longer.

Kelechi Iheanacho is obviously in the form of his life, too, but I definitely think that genuine competition is needed up top and Toney would be a quality addition.

I don’t think many people should write him off either, as I didn’t expect him to score as many as goals as he has in the Championship this season.

He will be desperate to prove a point if he made the step up and Leicester could be perfect for him.

Jacob Potter

Do they need another striker this summer? There’s no doubt that Toney is more than capable of playing his football in the Premier League next season, regardless of whether that’s with Brentford or not. He’s already shown that he could make the step up to the Championship, so I see no reason why he can’t be playing in the top-flight on a regular basis this term. Leicester City already have some strong options available to them in attack, with the form shown by both Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho catching the eye in recent weeks. Therefore, I have my doubts as to whether the Foxes would be able to offer him regular game time next season. I’d be tempted to look elsewhere if I was Toney heading into the summer, as it’s important that he makes a move to a club that can offer him regular minutes in the Premier League in the future. George Dagless I think it’s worth real consideration from Leicester City. He’s a player that is destined to be playing at the top level next season one way or another and the Foxes are going to be able to offer him Champions League football more likely than not. It’s an attractive move for him and whilst there is good competition there in the form of Iheanacho and Vardy I do think he could be given a real opportunity to go there and show what he can do under Brendan Rodgers. With the players Leicester could put around him, I think he would be a real success and it’s bound to be a tempting move when you look at the progress Leicester have made in recent seasons.