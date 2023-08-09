Highlights Bristol Rovers showed promise in their first game of the season, challenging a pre-season promotion favorite.

Bristol Rovers went within minutes of starting the 2023/24 League One season with a victory on Saturday but were denied by Kusini Yengi's stoppage-time equaliser for Portsmouth at Fratton Park.

Luke Thomas' first half goal had sent Rovers into the break 1-0 up but they were unable to hold on for a first win at Fratton Park since 1975.

Even so, it was a positive showing first up for the Gas as they gave one of the pre-season favourites for promotion a run for their money.

In a wide-open third tier, Rovers will look to be one of the disrupters this term and if things click then they could well be in the mix for the play-offs.

That said, conceding late will have left Joey Barton and the Rovers fanbase frustrated - robbing them of an opening-day win that would really have ignited their promotion hopes.

Should Bristol Rovers be concerned about the late equaliser?

Football League World's Gas fan pundit Steve Hutson believes that it is too soon to be concerned about an issue with conceding goals late on but did suggest that taking their chances when they're on top could prove to be a problem this season.

He explained: "Rovers were a little unfortunate on Saturday, giving away such a late, late goal.

"They do seem to like sitting back and inviting the pressure, that was pretty evident in pre-season. We spent quite a lot of time just sitting back and defending, seeing how we could cope with that.

"We seemed to cope with that fairly well. Obviously, you just need to take your chances and I think that could be our issue this season - taking those chances when you're on top.

"Then if you sit back it's not too much of a stress unless they're pretty close to you again. At the moment, seeing games out isn't a concern - it's too early to make that sort of statement - but I think it's definitely high-risk football that Rovers seem to enjoy playing."

Bristol Rovers' "electric" forward line

That's not to say Hutson isn't excited about the forward options that Barton has available to him this season.

Both Jevani Brown and Thomas, who linked up for the goal at Fratton Park, signed permanently for the club in the summer window, which gives the Gas a fierce attacking unit when you consider that 2022/23 League One Player of the Season Aaron Collins is still there.

Even so, FLW's Rovers fan pundit believes that it's an area that should be strengthened before the summer transfer window closes.

"Our forward line looks electric going into the season - Jevani Brown, Luke Thomas, Aaron Collins - they've already linked up beautifully with each other pre-season and we saw it again with Brown and Thomas at the weekend.

"I do think we need another striker, though. We need somebody else up top, that number nine role. Obviously, we've got Collins playing in there at the moment but I think it would be good to give Joey Barton some more options there. Freshen that up a little bit and keep Collins competing for a place. He's also in line for a potential move.

"That forward line does look exciting and electric, and I think they're going to give every defence a run for their money."