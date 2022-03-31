“Could be one that makes sense” – Newcastle United consider swoop for West Brom ace: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Brom goalkeeper, Sam Johnstone, has been name-checked in a Newcastle United transfer report as the Premier League club plan a summer revamp.

As per The Daily Mail, a new goalkeeper looks set to be on the radar at St James’ Park, with West Brom stopper, Johnstone, someone that was discussed.

The 29-year-old England international is out of contract at The Hawthorns in the summer and looks set to be available.

Our writers discuss talk of a move to Newcastle for Johnstone:

Carla Devine

Sam Johnstone would be a good signing for Newcastle United this summer.

He has already played in the Premier League with West Brom before and kept six clean sheets that season, showing he is capable at that level. In the Championship this season he has been able to keep 14 clean sheets so far.

Furthermore, with an improved Newcastle defence in front of him, his game would no doubt improve and he would be able to concede less goals through working with those players.

Newcastle currently have Dubravka and Darlow as their first choice goalkeepers but it seems as though Eddie Howe is keen to add another player to the goalkeeping department at the club to strengthen it.

With Johnstone out of contact with West Brom at the end of the season and, therefore, a cheap option, this would be a great deal if Newcastle could get it done as they could add quality to their ranks without spending too much money.

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson

I think Sam Johnstone showed last season that he is deserving of a number one role in the Premier League and therefore this would be a good signing for Newcastle United.

The Magpies have Martin Dubravka on the books, who has shown he is a good operator at Premier League level, but, naturally, Eddie Howe may want to put his own stamp on the squad and bringing in a new first choice keeper could be a part of that process.

It would surely be a move that appeals to Johnstone himself, too.

We’ve seen Johnstone linked with top six clubs in recent weeks, however, at Newcastle he would have a real chance of establishing himself as the number one, and in doing that, be a key part of a project that looks to be an exciting one going forward.

This could be one that makes sense this summer.

You can call yourself a loyal West Brom fan if you score above 85% on this quiz

1 of 25 In what year were West Brom founded? 1868 1878 1888 1898

Billy Mulley

This would appear to be one of the better moves that he could hope for.

Not only would he be joining a side where he would have a great chance of emerging as the club’s number one, but he will also be at a club who are highly ambitious and will be looking to strengthen massively this summer.

For me, Sam Johnstone needs to go to a Premier League side where there is a good chance of first-team football with the World Cup around the corner.

Newcastle to me represents an excellent opportunity for him to progress with the club, whilst it also bolsters his chances of England inclusion – a win-win.

Johnstone proved to be excellent in the Premier League last season for the Baggies, winning the club’s Player of the Season as a result.

He can undoubtedly make the step up to regular top tier football once again, even if his form of late has not been up to his usual high standards.