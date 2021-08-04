‘Could be on the back-burner’ – Michael Ball makes Everton transfer prediction on interest in EFL midfielder

Everton have previously been credited with interest in signing Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge, according to the Daily Mail.

The likes of Arsenal, Aston Villa, Atalanta and Napoli are also rumoured to have been keen on rivalling the Toffees to a potential deal for the Norwegian international.

Berge has been with Sheffield United since 2020, and has made 32 appearances in total for the club, although his efforts weren’t quite enough to see them avoid relegation into the Championship last term.

That has seen interest from the likes of Everton this summer, although it remains to be seen as to which team is leading the race to sign the 23-year-old at this stage.

A move to Goodison Park with Everton could be a tempting proposition for Berge, as they finished tenth in the Premier League last season, although their interest has gone somewhat quiet in recent weeks.

Speaking in an interview with Transfer Tavern, former Everton defender Michael Ball felt as though the Toffees have put a move for Berge ‘on the back-burner’ for the time being, as they prepare for the upcoming Premier League campaign.

“It could be on the back-burner. Everton will want to see how Jean-Philippe Gbamin gets on with his fitness levels and it also depends on the futures of Allan and Andre Gomes, along with Tom Davies possibly.

“I think Everton have probably reached out to all the targets they would like to bring in and found out the financial packages from Sheffield United and the player.

“It’s a case of whether they can press the button at the right time.”

Berge and his Sheffield United team-mates are set to take on Birmingham City in their opening match of the 2021/22 Championship campaign this Saturday, in what could potentially be a tricky test for the Blades at Bramall Lane.

The Verdict:

It’ll be interesting to see whether they reignite their interest in Berge this summer.

Everton’s interest in signing the Norwegian international has gone somewhat quiet in recent months, with the likes of Atalanta and Arsenal being the most recent clubs linked with a move for the 23-year-old.

Berge has shown that he can perform to a good enough standard in the Premier League, and it’s not come as much of a surprise to see him linked with a return to the top-flight.

The midfielder could potentially be a solid addition to the Everton team, but like Ball says, they could be waiting to see what the future holds for other members of the squad, before making a decision on whether to press ahead with their rumoured interest in Berge.