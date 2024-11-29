Former Middlesbrough midfielder Ray Parlour has urged the Teessiders to keep the faith with struggling winger Isaiah Jones ahead of the January transfer window.

Having defeated QPR, Luton Town and Oxford United by farcical scores recently, Boro were brought back down to earth as they struggled to create without the influence of Finn Azaz.

A player who wasn't afforded an opportunity to try and create in the absence of the former Plymouth Argyle man was Jones. The winger has struggled for game time due to the emergence of Ben Doak, who has been superb for Michael Carrick's side since signing on loan from Liverpool.

That has meant that Jones has only started one of the last 11 games, with the winger not getting off the bench in three of the past four.

There has been growing speculation from the fans about what the future might hold for the 25-year-old. Just two years ago, he was heavily linked to the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham, among several other Premier League clubs, but that has since diminished and a top-tier move looks unlikely now.

Despite this poor run of form, the former Tooting and Mitcham player signed a new contract at the club in April which is running until 2027. This suggests they see a future for Jones, but if opportunities and subsequent performances don't arrive, it is feasible that Carrick will cash in on Jones.

Ray Parlour backs Isaiah Jones

With these factors in mind, Parlour has given his verdict on the situation and believes Boro should hold on to the winger for the foreseeable.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, he said: "For me, you need strength in depth and I would not want to lose players in January, only strengthen if possible.

"The second half of the season is so important to have everyone fit and Carrick will believe that he can get his team in a good position come May for a challenge at promotion.

"Although Jones may have moved down the pecking order, he can be fresh coming into the Christmas period and into 2025, so he could be key for Boro."

It's hard to disagree with Parlour as Carrick has a straight replacement for Doak should he be recalled or face an injury. Additionally, with Jones' contract for a further two years and a half, they are in no rush to sell, so retaining him in a bid for the play-offs and promotion makes sense.

Jones needs to rediscover his early Boro form

As he nears his 150th appearance for Middlesbrough, Jones has spent the majority of his time as a regular starter under both Carrick and Chris Wilder.

Last year was arguably his best season in a Boro shirt as he managed to net eight goals and lay on four assists for his teammates.

Isaiah Jones 23-24 Middlesbrough Championship Campaign Appearances 35 Goals 8 Assists 4 Chances Created 40 Average Rating 7.32

While he won't be happy to face time out of the side, it could benefit the 25-year-old as it may provide him with ample opportunity to work on his game away from the pressure of a matchday.

With Doak only on loan, it is feasible that next season he is once again afforded that opportunity at right-wing, especially if Boro remain in the Championship.

Retaining him must be the priority, as they simply can't afford the risk of letting him go and seeing him flourish elsewhere.