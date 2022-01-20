‘Could be just what he needs to help him flourish’ – Hull City interested in 29-year-old Championship striker: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Hull City have expressed an interest in signing experienced striker Jordan Hugill, according to the BBC’s Nick Mashiter.

Along with their Championship rivals Millwall, the Tigers are looking at the 29-year-old, who is currently on loan at West Bromwich Albion from Norwich City, to strengthen their attack for the rest of the season.

Having lost Josh Magennis to Wigan Athletic last week, Hull look short on numbers at the top end of the pitch and Hugill could be the man to take his place considering he has dropped down the pecking order at The Hawthorns due to the signing of Daryl Dike.

Quiz: Have each of these 25 ex-Hull City players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 25 Has Harry Maguire played in the Premier League? Yes No

Would he be a good signing for Grant McCann’s side though? Let’s see what the FLW writers have to say about it…

Alfie Burns

This could be a decent piece of business to kickstart a new era at Hull.

Hugill’s career with West Brom hasn’t really got going, a lot like his career as a Premier League player.

It’s maybe a good move for Hugill to get back to where it was going well for him at mid-table Championship level.

He’s an upgrade on someone like Tom Eaves, who has done well enough for Hull when they play to his strengths. So it’s obviously going to improve Grant McCann’s options if he can get it done.

But, from the point of view of Hugill, it makes the most sense.

The forward can move to Hull, get back to playing regularly and finding him best form, with the fans sure to love him as they move into a new dawn under fresh ownership.

Signings made right at the start of this era will have the platform to instantly become cult-heroes.

You’d imagine it appeals to both parties.

Billy Mulley

It is fair to say that Jordan Hugill has not enjoyed the best of times at West Brom this season, with the powerful frontman struggling to have much influence in Valerien Ismael’s side.

Daryl Dike’s arrival has weakened his playing chances even more at The Hawthorns, with Norwich City considering a new loan destination for him, and Hull City could be the perfect place.

The mood around the club has recently been boosted by the arrival of Acun Ilicali, who in the early stages, seems to be someone who will help his strengthen this month.

Hugill’s physicality, and intelligent runs to stretch the defence makes him a difficult player for Championship defences to handle.

At Hull, he is likely to be given more of a chance because Ismael tends to be quite ruthless when it comes to consistently changing his forward options.

Hull have excellent creative outlets who are seemingly crying out for a forward like Hugill to stick the ball in the back of the net.

Toby Wilding

This does feel like it might be a decent signing from a Hull City perspective.

With Josh Magennis having moved on already this month, and no player finding the net more than five times in the league so far this season, it does feel as though Grant McCann’s side could benefit from adding some extra firepower in this window.

Admittedly, there could be a risk in relying on Hugill to make that sort of impact, given he has struggled for goals with both Norwich and West Brom over the course of the past couple of seasons.

However, Hugill has been playing something of a supporting role from the bench with those teams, and opportunity to lead the line as a more integral player, which he may well get at Hull, could be just what he needs to help him flourish.

As a result, with Hull needing some attacking reinforcements, and Hugill seemingly needing a fresh start after a frustrating spell at The Hawthorns, this could be a move that ends up working rather well for all involved with it.