Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Birmingham City

‘Could be interesting’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans react as managerial appointment edges closer

Published

6 mins ago

on

Birmingham City are edging closer to appointing former Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka as their new manager, according to We Are Birmingham.

Blues remain on the lookout for a new boss following the recent departure of Pep Clotet, who spent just one year in charge at St. Andrew’s.

A host of names have been linked with the vacant role, but a fresh contender in Aitor Karanka is understood to be close to taking over from Clotet in the West Midlands.

Do these 11 celebrities support Birmingham City or not?

1 of 11

Jasper Carrott?

We Are Birmingham claim that the club have held positive talks with Karanka over the last few days, and are closing in on an agreement to appoint the Spaniard.

Karanka has experience of winning promotion from the Championship, guiding Middlesbrough to automatic promotion in 2015/16.

The 46-year-old has been out of work since leaving Nottingham Forest in the second-half of last season, where he left the City Ground after his relationship with the board broke down.

Karanka was effectively forced out of the club with the Reds sitting within touching distance of the play-offs, but a return to management doesn’t seem too far away now, as per We Are Birmingham’s report.

Here, then, we take a look at Blues fans’ reactions to Karanka potentially arriving at St. Andrew’s as their new manager…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Could be interesting’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans react as managerial appointment edges closer

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: