‘Could be interesting’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans react as managerial appointment edges closer

Birmingham City are edging closer to appointing former Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka as their new manager, according to We Are Birmingham.

Blues remain on the lookout for a new boss following the recent departure of Pep Clotet, who spent just one year in charge at St. Andrew’s.

A host of names have been linked with the vacant role, but a fresh contender in Aitor Karanka is understood to be close to taking over from Clotet in the West Midlands.

Do these 11 celebrities support Birmingham City or not?

1 of 11 Jasper Carrott? Yes No

We Are Birmingham claim that the club have held positive talks with Karanka over the last few days, and are closing in on an agreement to appoint the Spaniard.

Karanka has experience of winning promotion from the Championship, guiding Middlesbrough to automatic promotion in 2015/16.

The 46-year-old has been out of work since leaving Nottingham Forest in the second-half of last season, where he left the City Ground after his relationship with the board broke down.

Karanka was effectively forced out of the club with the Reds sitting within touching distance of the play-offs, but a return to management doesn’t seem too far away now, as per We Are Birmingham’s report.

Here, then, we take a look at Blues fans’ reactions to Karanka potentially arriving at St. Andrew’s as their new manager…

If it comes off great but in reality it is irrelevant. Under TTA we had Rowett, Zola, Redknapp, Cotterill, Monk and Pep plus temporary and have only just managed to stay in the league. Until TTA go things will not change. Kro.. — T (@t_caffrey) July 21, 2020

Assume this is all based on the notion we stay up? — KW (@Kieran994245761) July 21, 2020

If all goes well tomorrow it’s Karanka… if it all goes horribly wrong then it’s Clough — Rock Stead (@e2_edward) July 21, 2020

Didn't he have a tempestuous relationship with owners at his previous club? Could be interesting. — Terry Wilcox (@telboy61) July 21, 2020

Surely it all decides on the outcome of Wednesday night 👀 — Tales (-_•) (@ItsTaless) July 21, 2020

🤞🏻 — ᖇIᑕᕼᗩᖇᗪ ᗩᒪᒪEᑎ (@Ravenswickchef) July 21, 2020

If we can land karanka we’ve done a great job — Matt (@mattthomas97_) July 21, 2020

Karanka is a young promotion winner who had the fifth best defence in the Premier League when leaving Boro, but certain fans don’t want him because he ‘doesn’t know the club’ and plays ‘defensive football’ #bcfc — Jack (@JackBCFC_) July 21, 2020

If we could get karanka in for tomorrow's game it would be a massive boost, just cant see that happening. — Woody (@bluenose199011) July 21, 2020