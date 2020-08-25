Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Charlton Athletic

‘Could be huge’, ‘Bowyer won’t see a penny’ – Many Charlton fans react to potential future windfall

Charlton Athletic could be set for a financial boost this summer with sell-on fees reportedly still in place for Liverpool’s Joe Gomez, Huddersfield Town’s Karlan Grant, and Burnley’s Nick Pope – which has drawn an interesting response from fans of the south London club.

The trio all spent the early parts of their career with the Addicks before making the switch to their current clubs.

According to South London Press’ Richard Cawley, Charlton still have sell-on fees for all three players among others.

Gomez was linked with both Tottenham and Arsenal earlier this season but his future looks likely to be at Anfield.

Grant and Pope could be on the move this summer, however.

On the back of a season that saw him score 19 Championship goals for relegation-threatened Huddersfield, the 22-year-old striker has been linked with a move to Premier League new boys West Bromwich Albion.

Pope is reportedly one of Chelsea’s top goalkeeping targets as Frank Lampard looks to gear up ahead of his second term in charge.

Both players look likely to command relatively significant fees – particularly the Burnley goalkeeper – which could be a huge bonus for the Addicks.

Given the current off-field issues they’re facing a financial boost would be well received by the south London club.

The update has caught the attention of the Valley faithful, with many Charlton fans taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:


