‘Could be great’ – Blackpool join transfer race for Wolves player: The verdict

Blackpool have joined a whole host of Championship clubs who are interested in a loan deal for Wolves defender Dion Sanderson, as reported Football Insider.

The report states that the Seasiders and Millwall are the latest clubs to join the chase for the young defender, with the Daily Mail reporting earlier that Birmingham City, Bristol City and QPR were also in pursuit.

Sanderson enjoyed a loan spell with the Blues for the first half of the campaign, with Sanderson featuring 15 times in the Championship.

The young defender was recalled by the Premier League outfit as a result of Covid leaving the club short of options, with Sanderson’s re-arrival seemingly a temporary fix.

Marcus Ally

Sanderson would definitely be a smart signing for Blackpool in their pursuit of a top half finish in the Championship.

The Tangerines offer a solid platform for loan players to find their groove in senior football, due to the fact they are unlikely to be involved in any kind of play-off push or relegation battle in the coming months.

From Wolves’ perspective they will be looking at how much Neil Critchley has improved certain players in the last couple of seasons, and expecting Sanderson to return to Molineux in the summer as a far more accomplished defender.

Marvin Ekpiteta is an unrecognisable centre back from his days at Leyton Orient and there is room for a player like Sanderson in the squad.

The Tangerines are not blessed with great depth particularly in defensive areas and Sanderson would be confident of establishing himself as a regular starter for the majority of the remainder of the campaign.

Charlie Gregory

Dion Sanderson has already shown he is up to the task of competing and performing well at Championship level, so a switch to Blackpool could be great for the Seasiders.

Regardless of how well Blackpool do this year, their main priority is undoubtedly to ensure they stay in the division. With this kind of signing, Neil Critchley is certainly ensuring that happens.

Sanderson has been a rock at the back when given the chance to prove himself so far and his age means he has the potential to get even better too. If Blackpool can capitalise until the end of the season, then it could be a shrewd move for them.

This kind of signing is exactly what Blackpool need – and frankly, it should go a long way towards helping shore up their defence and ensuring they do indeed stay in the Championship.

Declan Harte

Dion Sanderson would be a great addition to the Blackpool defence. The Wolves defender did well during his time with Birmingham City and is capable of making the step up to Blackpool.

Sanderson is ready to step right into the starting side if called upon by Neil Critchley. The Blackpool boss also has a preference for using young players, so he could make for a more than able replacement for Richard Keogh, 35, in the side.

The 22-year old has a confidence and assurance in possession that will be very valuable for Critchley. Blackpool’s defensive record is around where their rivals are, but Sanderson could help improve that as they try to solidify their position as a mid-table side this season.

This would also be great experience for Sanderson to work with Critchley, who has proven himself as a coach who nurtures young players looking to break into the game.