Watford are in talks with a US investment group regarding a potential ownership stake in the Championship side.

According to The Athletic, the Pozzo family are in discussions over a potential deal that could value the Hornets at around £200 million.

It remains to be seen just how much of a stake in the club this American investment firm will be looking to purchase control of, but there is scope for a full takeover down the line as part of the arrangement.

The Pozzo family, led by Gino Pozzo, have owned Watford since 2012 and have enjoyed plenty of ups and downs in their 12-years with the club.

However, this could be the beginning of the end for their time at Vicarage Road.

Watford fan pundit: “Fresh eyes” needed

FLW’s Watford fan pundit Justin Beattie believes that this is a positive development for the club.

The Pozzo family haven’t always been the most popular figures among the fanbase, so the possibility of fresh eyes overseeing the running of the club is seen as a good next step for the Championship side.

“As I understand it, at the moment it’s only a minority investment with a view to a takeover,” Beattie told Football League World.

“I think some fresh eyes in the boardroom is a good thing.

“I think it’s good to perhaps have someone challenging Gino Pozzo, just to freshen everything up a little bit.

“Most fans have taken to it positively, there’s always going to be a few minority voices of dissent.

“There’s been a few ‘be careful what you wish for’ quotes, but on the whole I think this could be very, very good for us.

“It will be interesting to see when it takes place, how it takes place, but I think it’s something that most fans are keeping quite a keen eye on.

“It could be good.”

Watford league position

Valerien Isamel’s side is currently 10th in the Championship table, with Watford aiming to fight for promotion to the Premier League.

The Hornets were last in the top flight in 2022, but are within four points of the play-off places as they seek a place back in the division at the second attempt.

Next up for Watford is an FA Cup clash against Chesterfield on 6 January.

An interesting time for Watford

We’ve seen a lot of US investment into the Championship in the last year, with Coventry City, Birmingham City and Huddersfield Town all being bought by Americans.

Watford joining that list would be quite interesting, as the Pozzo family have been very hands-on in their running of the club.

If this leads to a path for a full takeover, then there could be some major changes coming at Vicarage Road down the line.

Watford fans are right to be keeping a keen eye on how this shakes out, as it could have a major impact on the future of the club.