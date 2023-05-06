This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Norwich City are weighing up a potential move for Ashley Barnes this summer.

According to Pink Un, the Canaries are interested in signing the Burnley striker as a free agent at the end of the season.

Would Ashley Barnes be a good signing for Norwich City?

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether the 33-year-old would be a good addition to David Wagner’s side…

James Reeves

Barnes would be an excellent signing for Norwich.

While he is typically associated with Sean Dyche's Burnley side, he proved this season that he can seamlessly adapt to Vincent Kompany's style of play, establishing himself as an integral part of the Clarets' title-winning team.

Barnes is not the most prolific goalscorer, but his all-round game is outstanding, and he would complement the likes of Josh Sargent and Gabriel Sara at Carrow Road.

Having won three promotions during his time at Turf Moor, Barnes would also bring leadership qualities and help instill a winning mentality in the Canaries squad.

There may be some question marks over Barnes' age, but he still has plenty to offer, and he would be a shrewd addition.

Adam Jones

Considering the 33-year-old hasn't exactly been a goalscoring machine for Burnley this term, the Canaries shouldn't rely on him to score regularly.

However, he could be extremely valuable in other ways.

Firstly, he could help to instil a winning mentality at Carrow Road, something that's much needed following such a disappointing 2023/23 campaign.

He's also an experienced operator at this level and could still be valuable if he's mainly a squad player instead of a regular starter, although the player will surely want to be one of the first names on the teamsheet.

Able to operate behind the striker as well, his versatility could definitely come in handy if David Wagner wants to switch things up.

He may not be a Teemu Pukki replacement, but he could be a very good short-term option still.

Declan Harte

Given Teemu Pukki is set to leave the club at the end of the season, this could be a good replacement to line up for the squad.

Barnes will arrive as a free agent and should pad out the team’s attacking options.

The 33-year-old has plenty of Premier League experience and has played a significant role in helping Burnley achieve promotion this season.

If he is signed to start all 46 league games then there may be some issues for Norwich, as the veteran forward no longer looks capable of managing the week-to-week load of a full campaign.

However, to provide an option off the bench or in rotation, he could prove quite a shrewd signing.