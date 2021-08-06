‘Could be excellent for them’ – Crystal Palace in advanced talks over fresh EFL deal: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Crystal Palace are reportedly in advanced talks with Blackburn Rovers over striker Adam Armstrong.

Armstrong was named the PFA Championship Player of the Year last season after scoring 29 goals last term and has been linked with a move away throughout the summer.

According to Sky Sports, Palace are now in advanced talks with Blackburn over a move but will have to raise their current offer with Rovers looking for £20 million.

But would he be a good signing for Palace? And is he ready for the Premier League?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

George Harbey

I think something Palace have been missing for a while is a new striker and Armstrong could be excellent for them.

His goal record for Blackburn last season was brilliant and it’s impressive considering how Rovers struggled towards the end of last season that he still managed to be as dangerous in front of goal.

He’s at an age where he needs to make the step up now. He’s entering his prime and he’s proven to be a nuisance in the Championship for Tony Mowbray’s men.

Palace’s style of football should really suit him, too, as he is a quick player capable of playing out wide or through the middle, and the quality of Michael Olise, Ebere Eze and Wilfried Zaha should provide him with some excellent chances.

It’s a great signing.

Adam Jones

Armstrong has failed to score in all of his 18 Premier League appearances during his career so far, but these displays for Newcastle came much earlier on in his career and at 24, I believe he’s now ready to make the step up.

If you can score 28 goals in the Championship in a single season and not be ready to step up, then when will he?

There’s always the danger he will become a Dwight Gayle-esque figure, someone who is too good for the Championship but hasn’t quite hit the mark in the Premier League.

But for Crystal Palace, this is probably worth a gamble, albeit an expensive one. Patrick Vieira’s side already have the likes of Wilfred Zaha, new signing Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze when he returns from injury at their disposal.

The creativity generated from those three next season is likely to be immense but without someone to convert those chances into goals, Palace will only be able to go so far.

Christian Benteke needs competition and with 24-year-old Armstrong, they will have a prolific centre-forward who also picked up five assists last season and will collaborate well with his fellow attackers.

One of the reasons why he thrived at Ewood Park last season was because of the likes of Harvey Elliott and Ben Brereton. He will continue to have top-quality players alongside him if he arrives at Selhurst Park, so there’s no reason why he can’t succeed there.

Phil Spencer

This would be a fantastic signing for Crystal Palace.

The Eagles have a proven track record of signing top players from the Championship and turning them into Premier League stars and with Adam Armstrong, I’d expect the same thing to happen.

Palace need a proven goalscorer and Armstrong ticks that box, but he also offers so much more in terms of his pace, work ethic and intelligence off the ball.

At the age of 24, there’s no doubt that Armstrong can adapt to life in the Premier League and given his contract situation I think that this would be a deal to offer decent value for money.