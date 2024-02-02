Highlights Nathan Jones could be an exciting and ambitious appointment for Charlton Athletic due to his previous success in the Premier League, Championship, and League One.

Jones' experience and past managerial record make him a positive choice on paper, but his ability to connect with the fans and handle criticism may be a concern.

The priority for Jones should be to ensure Charlton Athletic avoids relegation and brings stability to the club.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nathan Jones could be set to take the reins at Charlton Athletic.

According to The South London Press, the former Southampton boss is in talks with the club's hierarchy and is currently ironing out the "finer details" of his contract.

It's believed American investors Gabriel Brener and Joshua Friedman have been heavily involved in the recruitment process after the failed appointments of Michael Appleton and Dean Holden.

Fan pundit: Nathan Jones an ambitious appointment for Charlton Athletic

Considering Jones has previously managed in the Premier League and enjoyed success both in the Championship and League One, this could be an exciting appointment.

That is according to Football League World's Charlton Athletic fan pundit, Ben Fleming, who believes the 50-year-old will be a good fit for The Addicks.

"I think the potential appointment of Nathan Jones is pretty exciting," he told Football League World.

"I'd agree it's a bit of a coup. Obviously, his last managerial stint at Southampton didn't go well but that was a Premier League side.

"Even if his level is now a Championship manager, where his last successful job was then it's quite a coup to maybe get someone who might of thought their next job might have come in the Championship.

"Obviously he's got a link to Charlton, having been an academy coach before so I think there's maybe an understanding of the club and the academy which is a bonus.

"His demeanour and personality could be divisive but I think probably more so will resonate with Charlton fans. His positive, emotional character is something Charlton fans are looking for rather than someone like Appleton.

"I think it should be a positive appointment. I can't remember too much regarding stylistics. He likes to play something narrow, so we will see how he settles into this back five he's basically going to have to play given all the full-backs and central defenders we have coupled with the lack of wingers.

"I think it's an encouraging appointment and an ambitious one. More importantly, it's good to get some stability."

Can Nathan Jones turn Charlton's fortunes around?

On paper, the appointment of Jones is a coup.

He's won promotion from League Two, steered Luton to the brink of League One promotion and then helped The Hatters towards a playoff finish in the Championship.

Nathan Jones' managerial record, as per transfermarkt Club PPG Luton Town (2016) 1.82 Stoke City 0.89 Luton Town (2020) 1.49 Southampton 1.07

Jones' experience is a big positive. His torrid tenures at Stoke and Southampton will have taught the Welshman a lot about his style of management and the pressures of Premier League and Championship football.

It will be a similar story at The Valley. The fans expect the 50-year-old to turn the club's fortunes around.

There should be concern over how Jones fell out of favour with the fans on the south coast.

Charlton's fans demand a connection with their manager and if Jones responds negatively to criticism, this may not be the best fit.

Time will tell how the former Luton boss fairs in south London, but ensuring the club are well clear of the relegation places has to be his priority.